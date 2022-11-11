ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Wakanda Forever’: The ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Offers Superhero Grief Counseling & Another Dose Of Geopolitical Intrigue [The Playlist Podcast]

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago
Variety

Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’

Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
Collider

Lupita Nyong'o Says Speaking Spanish in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Was A "Gift"

The Black Panther legacy goes far beyond screens. As well as producing a superhero that is sure to be admired for generations to come, it made waves as the first mainstream superhero film to spotlight both a Black hero and a reel of strong Black women. It also seamlessly integrated African culture into the finest details of the screenplay - something which has pretty much never been seen in the superhero realm. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has kicked this up a notch. Not only does it do what its predecessor did so effortlessly, but it also makes space to spotlight Mesoamerican culture. This inclusion is built into the story of mutant superhuman Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the ruler of the thriving - and very powerful - underwater kingdom Talokan, which heavily pulls influence from indigenous Mayan culture.
Cinemablend

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Opening Further Cements That Right Now, There’s No Real DC/Marvel Rivalry

Almost every box office analyst knew going into the previous weekend that Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was going to be number one on the weekend charts. The question basically was, “How much, in total, was this blockbuster going to earn?” And the answer turned out to be, “A lot.” Wakanda Forever banked $180 million domestically and $330 million worldwide in its opening frame. This was slightly less than the $187 million earned by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during its opening weekend (per BoxOfficeMojo), but more than Thor: Love and Thunder took home in the same frame ($144.1M). Bottom line, it’s been a very good year for Marvel Studios… but one accomplishment notched by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had me feeling really bad for their purported rivals over at DC Films.
CNET

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came to theaters on Friday, bringing us back to the technologically advanced African nation as its people grieve the loss of King T'Challa. It's the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, the sequel to 2018 megahit Black Panther, and includes the most touching post-credit scene you can imagine.
ComicBook

Man of Steel Star Makes Surprise Appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and it's definitely a hit. Wakanda Forever is doing pretty well critically with a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 84% and an A CinemaScore. The film shows fans what will happen to the mantle of Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to a major character from the comics, with Namor the Submariner making his first appearance in a live-action film. Not only that, but the sequel is also loaded with some interesting cameos, like one DC Studios actor. One Man of Steel Star appears briefly in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and you'll be surprised to find out who. Tread lightly if you haven't seen the film because there are spoilers ahead.
Collider

What Exactly Are Namor's Powers Anyways?

In the decade since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought a number of powerful comics characters to life on the big screen – their most recent being Tenoch Huerta Mejía's embodiment of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining the ranks of other god-like powered beings such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor, known throughout mythology as the Norse God of thunder, Brie Larson's cosmic champion Captain Marvel, and Josh Brolin's Infinity Stones-wielding mad titan Thanos, Namor enters into an expansive multiverse of mighty MCU characters. But who is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor and what exactly are his powers?
theplaylist.net

‘Wakanda Forever’: Ruth Carter On Fashioning Namor’s Undersea Costumes & The New Black Panther Armor

With a career spanning over three decades, costume designer Ruth Carter has crafted looks for the early 1800s, mid-20th Century America and all aspect of ’90s and early 2000’s Los Angeles (from “B.A.P.S.” to “Love & Basketball”). Her efforts have seen her rewarded with three Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design and a win in 2020 for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther.” She revisited that pop culture inflection in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and it was arguably one of the biggest challenges of her career.
CNN

Namor swims past Aquaman comparisons in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The aquatic adversary known as Namor, as featured in this weekend's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is one of those beguiling but strange characters that might make the less seasoned movie watcher momentarily step back and wonder whether to keep going along for the big budget Marvel ride.
GamesRadar

The Avengers: Endgame moment that teased Namor's arrival in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Back in Avengers: Endgame, the Sub-Mariner's appearance in the MCU was teased – but not confirmed because of a larger issue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well known for its Easter eggs – just think back to how Stephen Strange was first mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Solider, itself released before a Doctor Strange movie was confirmed to be in development. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that Namor's appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was signposted back in Avengers: Endgame.

