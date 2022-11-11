ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Republicans divided as Trump kicks off 2024 bid

Republican figures appeared split Tuesday night in their responses to former President Trump’s announcement of a third bid for the presidency, some hailing him as the GOP’s rightful leader and others claiming he should step back from the spotlight. Close Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) endorsed the former president’s candidacy before his official […]
Kari Lake news – live: Katie Hobbs says Arizona voters chose ‘sanity over chaos’ after defeating Republican

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Donald Trump-backed Kari Lake in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country. The race was called on Monday night, with pending results showing Ms Hobbs leading by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.
It’s Up to Republicans to Stop Trump

Donald Trump is not agreeing to vanish on his own. He has declared his candidacy for president in his familiar style: boastful, untruthful, sneering—but also, charismatic and telegenic. In pursuit of power, he demonstrated in his announcement a rare degree of self-discipline, despite his Mar-a-Lago address devolving into rally-style riffing from which even Fox News cut away after about half an hour.
Republicans pick leaders for the Arizona Legislature as they face new dynamic — a Democratic governor

New Republican leaders in the Arizona House of Representatives struck a note of optimism Tuesday about how lawmaking would work under Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. House GOP members elected House Majority Leader Rep. Ben Toma, R-Peoria, as next year's speaker of the House over Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale, who was favored by hard-line conservatives.  ...
