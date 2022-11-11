Read full article on original website
thepositivecommunity.com
We Love an African American Parade!
Folks in Harlem proudly marched along Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard between West 111th and 137th Streets on September 18, 2022. After the cancellation of the in-person event for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of pent up energy could be seen and felt on that beautiful September Sunday. This year’s grand marshals, mostly from the healthcare community, led the parade with its aptly-named theme for 2022, “Good health is essential.”
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange celebrates its veterans
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 11, East Orange honored the residents who have served this country in the armed forces. John Crooms Sr., an E-4 combat engineer with the U.S. Army, won the Earl Williams Award, and Master Sgt. Steven Rivera, of the U.S. Air Force, won the Stanley L. Costly Award. Col. Walter Gill, of the New Jersey National Guard, served as the event’s keynote speaker.
N.J. principal suspended over video he showed to staff ordered reinstated
A middle school principal in the Montclair School District in Essex County can return to his job after he was placed on administrative leave in 2020 for showing a video showing a skit comedian yelling about virtual learning during a Zoom meeting to welcome staff back to school, a state arbitrator has ruled.
essexnewsdaily.com
Lenox Terrace in West Orange holds block party
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 6, the Lenox Terrace community in West Orange held a block party, at which residents could meet their neighbors, have positive interactions and build community. “This is so nice to be out and meet all of the neighbors,” one resident said. “After being...
Newark Liberty International Airport unveiling renovated terminal
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — The newly renovated Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport will be unveiled Tuesday following a yearslong overhaul. Gov. Phil Murphy, as well as officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. The largest design-build project […]
essexnewsdaily.com
Explore the history of Maplewood Village with Durand-Hedden
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — This past spring, Maplewood Village had the honor of being listed on both the New Jersey and national registers of historic places, the official lists of the state’s and the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. The village, small-scale and walkable, has been a centerpiece of Maplewood life since the late 19th century — providing food and other provisions, access to travel and education, banking and postal services, entertainment and a place for community interaction.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange honors veterans at annual ceremony
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Robert D. Parisi honored Pete Longo at the annual West Orange Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Longo is West Orange’s oldest surviving World War II veteran, who turned 100 years old earlier this month. Parisi also announced that West Orange resident CJ...
Hudson Reporter
The Snowflake Foundation aims to help foster children and misplaced youth
Former Mrs. American 2022 Trenette Norris was in Bayonne last week to spread the word about her non-profit organization, The Snowflake Foundation. Norris is not only a pageant queen and the founder of The Snowflake Foundation, but also a licensed travel agent and the founder and CEO of L’4AD, LLC.
essexnewsdaily.com
Consider making a donation to the Nutley Public Library
NUTLEY, NJ — Friends of the Nutley Public Library invite residents to participate in GivingTuesday on Nov. 29, which kicks off the generosity season. GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 with the simple idea to create a day that encourages people to do good. GivingTuesday has funded countless causes around the world and encourages residents to get involved in their communities.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange vigil organizers remain vigilant on call for action against gun violence
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, Oct. 24, the East Orange City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall — the same day marking three weeks to the day that 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a good student and standout basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, was murdered. To keep the focus on this tragedy and to ask what the council’s plans were to address youth gun violence, a couple of the organizers of the Peace Vigil for Letrell Duncan held on Oct. 10 attended the meeting.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville Historical Society amps up work to preserve, honor military memorials
BELLEVILLE, NJ — On Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the Belleville Historical Society incorporated a new organization that is specifically dedicated to the cleaning and restoration of military and veteran memorials. During the past seven years, the group has cleaned and restored more than 50 memorials throughout north Jersey,...
essexnewsdaily.com
County announces plans for Island Giants exhibit at Turtle Back Zoo
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 7, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced plans for a new Island Giants exhibit, featuring alligators and Komodo dragons, at Turtle Back Zoo. The county executive also announced he is proposing to name the exhibit in honor of Commissioner Patricia Sebold, who has served on the Essex County Board of County Commissioners for more than 30 years and has been a member of the Essex County Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund since it formed in 1998.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington NAACP celebrates 41st anniversary with dinner
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington NAACP’s 41st anniversary Freedom Fund Dinner was a sweeping success, drawing many community officials and residents to celebrate the civil rights organization on Friday, Nov. 4, at the D’Lorice banquet hall in Irvington. As part of the evening’s theme, “This Is Power,” the Irvington NAACP honored three community organizations at this year’s dinner: the Irvington chapter of the National Action Network, the Newark Community Health Center of Irvington and the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corp.
Newark Liberty International Airport cuts ribbon on brand new Terminal A
The terminal, which cost $2.7 billion and has been in the works for more than four years, houses 33 gates and is about 20% larger than the previous terminal.
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese of Newark honors active police, fallen heroes at 29th annual Blue Mass
NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th annual Blue Mass on Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy, which featured honor guard units, bagpipers and drummers.
essexnewsdaily.com
Former Irvington HS coach and IHS alum Darnell Grant leads West Orange HS football team to sectional title
IRVINGTON, NJ — Darnell Grant, a 1991 Irvington High School graduate and former IHS head football coach, guided the West Orange High School football team to its first-ever state sectional championship. West Orange, the No. 6 seed, defeated top-seeded and previously undefeated Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS to present ‘Everyman’ as its newest show
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Thespian Society will present its fall play, “Everyman,” at the BHS Auditorium, 160 Broad St., on Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. Produced and directed by Brandon E. Doemling, with choreography by Julia Aiello, the play features set design by Ralph Turano, lighting by Nicholas Von Hagel, sound design by Schuylar Doemling, costume design by Kathy Martinez, and properties by Bert Petrik. The cast includes 18 Bloomfield High School students, supported by a crew of 12.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington NAACP moves to electronic ballots for branch leaders election
IRVINGTON, NJ — The National NAACP will offer branch elections by Election Buddy for unit members in good standing. Irvington NAACP will have its turn at voting on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. All eligible members will cast votes for branch officers electronically rather than by in-person ballots this year.
essexnewsdaily.com
William Thomas Weedo Jr.
William (Bill) Thomas Weedo Jr., passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Family of Caring Hospice in Montclair. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. A military service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Interment is private.
essexnewsdaily.com
BSA Troop 147 in Nutley celebrates Scouting’s highest honor
NUTLEY, NJ — BSA Troop 147, sponsored by the Franklin Reformed Church of Nutley, held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Oct. 25 at VFW Post 493 to present Scouting’s highest honor to Scouts Ethan Wanko and Archer St. Amant. Senior Patrol Leader David Crecco opened the...
