Henry Cavill Speaks Out on Sherlock Holmes Movie After Enola Holmes 2
Netflix recently released the second film in their Enola Holmes franchise with Enola Holmes 2, and it definitely sets up some interesting things for the franchise. Those things might be worrisome for Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) fans as it could potentially mean that Henry Cavill could get his own solo film. But it seems as if we won't have to worry about that with the actor shutting down the idea of a solo Sherlock Holmes film. During the post-credits scene for Enola Holmes 2, Sherlock finally meets Watson and this makes everyone think he will no longer need Enola. While speaking with The Wrap, Cavill calmed down those worries.
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
Harry Potter Star Weighs in on Playing Voldemort Again
The final entry in the Harry Potter series might have seen Ralph Fiennes' Voldemort being defeated by the titular wizard, but Fiennes isn't ruling out a possible return as the character, confirming with Variety that he'd be open to the opportunity. The seeming permanence of Voldemort's defeat in the franchise would make a return in any sort of sequel capacity seem unlikely, though the sprawling nature of the Wizarding World could possibly allow Fiennes to reprise his role in a spin-off opportunity, though with no confirmed plans of such an adventure, it's unknown where a return could happen.
Outlander Star "Desperate" For Lord of the Rings Role in Rings of Power
Sam Heughan may star as Jamie Fraser in Starz's Outlander, but he says he's "desperate" for a role in Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, Rings of Power. Speaking with Edinburgh News, the actor said that he's a big fan of the fantasy genre and he's always wanted to play an elf or dwarf — and that he even has some costume elements on hand if needed.
Warner Bros. Report Reveals Why They Scrapped Plans for Harry Potter Sequel Films
Warner Bros. can't seem to get enough Harry Potter. Years after they finished the final adaptation of the series' books, WB is still making prequels set in the world of Fantastic Beasts, there's a TV show in the works, and they put a ton of money into that big cast reunion on HBO Max. So, it should be no surprise to anyone that the studio entertained the notion of adapting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the screen. The script, which was written for the stage, tells an untold story from the Wizarding World, but also features key characters from the original novels -- something Fantastic Beasts mostly does not have.
Jason Momoa Says DC Fans Will Be "Very Excited" Amid Lobo Rumors With James Gunn
A cursory glance at any social media platform at any given time will yield plenty of comic book movie rumors. Recently, however, there's not one single rumor dominating chatter as much as the idea Jason Momoa could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. New DC Studios head James Gunn signed up for Mastodon earlier this month, and his first post on the budding social media platform was a comic cover of Lobo, a character the Aquaman star has long wanted to play.
The Batman 2 Fan Art Transforms Megan Fox Into Poison Ivy
Warner Bros. has been having a pretty good month coming off the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran will takeover DC Studios as Co-CEO's. Even earlier today Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav revealed that the duo was close to finishing up their game plan and that there wouldn't be four Batman's going forward. Zaslav didn't reveal if Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson would takeover as the DCU's main Caped Crusader, but it's safe to say that the latter is safe. The Batman director Matt Reeves is hard at work on spinoffs and a sequel to the first film as the studio recently signed him to an overall deal. Now, fans are imagining what The Batman 2 could look like, with one fan hoping that Megan Fox could show up as Poison Ivy.
Dave Bautista's My Spy 2 Gets Surprising Update for Amazon
In a move that many perhaps didn't see coming, Amazon Studios may very well be moving forward on My Spy 2 starring Dave Bautista. According to Murphy's Multiverse the Marvel star will reunite with his co-star Chloe Coleman and writer/director Pete Segal for a sequel to the 2020 feature. As some may recall, Amazon purchased the rights to the film in April of 2020 when content was no longer being released in movie theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic and while streamers were eager to pick up some of those titles to keep viewers watching while they were stuck at home. My Spy was one of those titles and proved to be a big hit for Prime Video.
Star Wars: Andor Episodes 11 & 12 Release Dates, Season 2 Info
Star Wars: Andor is a slow-burn hit over on Disney+, with many calling it one of the best Star Wars projects ever – not to mention one of the best TV shows of 2022. That said, Andor is still admittedly building its way to the kind of viewership that shows like House of the Dragon or The Mandalorian have attracted – and it seems not everyone even watching the show is certain of how many episodes Andor will have, or what details there are about Season 2.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: How Namor Could be the Key to Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last weekend with the eagerly anticipated sequel to Black Panther not only answering the question of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would deal with the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman but also bringing to a close the MCU's Phase 4. The film ultimately closed some doors and used its story to lay the groundwork for many others, including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Not much is currently known about that film, which is scheduled to arrive on July 26th, 2024, and while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offered one particular moment that could certainly set up for at least part of the Thunderbolts story, there's another element of the film that may offer an opportunity to even further expand the MCU all while providing an action-packed adventure for the team that Red Guardian actor David. Harbour has described as "losers": Namor.
Marvel Star David Harbour Excited For the Action Challenges of Thunderbolts
David Harbour is hitting something of an action streak in his career right now, but as he says himself, it's going to be Marvel's "Thunderbolts that pushes me the hardest." Our ComicBook Nation show sat down for a quick chat with Harbour for his new movie Violent Night, in which he plays a version of Santa Claus who gets caught up in a Die Hard situation while making his Christmas Eve rounds.
Rick and Morty Showrunner Addresses Adding More Canon in Season 6 (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty really took fans by surprise as the first few episodes of Season 6 brought some major changes to the status quo, and the showrunner behind the series addressed the series adding more canonical elements in the newest season! One of the major elements fans have been loving about the series in recent years is the greater attention to the overall story beats, and Season 6 introduced some of the most attention yet with major new introductions to the canon. In fact, fans noticed how each of the episodes have more connecting threads in between each one.
Disney+ Re-Edits Splash Mermaid Nudity in Tom Hanks Movie
Disney+ has decided to remove the edits to the 1984 movie Splash. In the Tom Hanks movie, he falls in love with a mermaid and there's a brief moment where her bare backside was visible. Back near the launch of the streaming service, Disney opted to digitally alter her hair length to cover it up. A lot of viewers were disappointed in the decision as you can see more graphic things on broadcast TV in multiple cases. Well, now they've had a change of heart according to CBR. Originally, the decision was made at the beginning of a news cycle where certain sectors of the Internet were criticizing the company for putting content warnings on old episodes of The Muppet Show and Song of the South. While basically harmless, a little commentary poured in from Twitter and Facebook and we were off to the races. Another content warning ahead of Gone With the Wind also put those outlets into a tizzy. But, now there's mermaid butt for everyone.
Star Trek Reveals Sisko's Return
Capt. Benjamin Sisko, the former commander of the Deep Space 9 space station in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has returned to the Star Trek universe. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans will likely remember how Sisko's story ended in the series finale, "What We Leave Behind." After defeating Dukat and the Pah-wraiths, the Prophets welcomed "the Sisko" into the Celestial Temple within the Bajoran wormhole. However, before Sisko left linear existence behind, he promised his son, Jake, that he would return.
Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer Officially Released
Magic Mike is gearing up for one final ride and it's hitting the big screen next year. Channing Tatum is returning to play his beloved stripper in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which will round out the Magic Mike trilogy. The film was initially planned as a streaming exclusive for HBO Max, but has since been reworked for a theatrical release. We may still be a few months from said release, but fans will be getting a big glimpse of footage from the new movie this week.
Star Wars: Andor to Air on TV This Month
The first season of Star Wars: Andor is set to conclude after just two more episodes, and for those without a Disney+ subscription who are interested in seeing what makes the compelling series so exciting, the first two episodes of the series will be airing on multiple Disney-owned networks beginning on November 23rd. ABC, FX, and Freeform will all be broadcasting the first two episodes of the series on consecutive nights, while Hulu will also make those first two episodes available to stream during a limited timeframe. Check out the broadcast schedule below and watch the rest of Star Wars: Andor now streaming on Disney+.
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Chainsaw Man Brings Pochita to Life in Cute CG Makeover
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest series on TV right now, and there is nothing on the show more popular than Pochita. Sure, Power and Makima have their fans, but no character has a shot when pitted against Pochita. The Devil Dog captured fans as easily as he did Denji, and now, one artist has given the good boy an adorable CG makeover.
Hit SYFY Series Gets Episodes Cut From New Season
One of SYFY's fan-favorite series just got a shocking update ahead of its third season. On Tuesday, reports revealed that Resident Alien's upcoming season will only have eight episodes, instead of the previously-reported twelve-episode renewal. It is currently unknown when the new batch of episodes will premiere. The series is led by Alan Tudyk, with an ensemble cast that also includes Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Puts Hilarious New Spin on Denji and Power
Chainsaw Man is now ripping and tearing through the first season of its highly anticipated anime, and one hilarious cosplay has put a whole new kind of spin on its central duo, Denji and Makima. The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has highlighted just how differently its main characters might act from the other heroes in various other Jump action series. Denji and Power share quite the unique dynamic as its immediately clear that at their core they are essentially the same, but outwardly they couldn't be much different from one another when it comes to how they carry themselves.
