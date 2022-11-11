The offseason is in full swing. As the coming days approach, trade rumors will seriously start to heat up for the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball. For the Cubs, it's a league-wide expectation that the club will have an aggressive approach this winter in regard to free agency. With several ties to Jose Abreu, a key shortstop and a front-line starting pitcher, the Cubs also have another need they must address and that is figuring out what to do about center field this winter.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO