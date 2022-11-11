Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Red Sox certainly have been busy to open the offseason and reportedly have offered a familiar hurler a multi-year deal
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Chicago White Sox discussing trading two of their All-Stars
If the Chicago White Sox want to be major players during the MLB free agency window, they may have to
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Cardinals: Trade proposals for rumored catcher targets
Linked to a variety of catchers on the trade market, here are proposals that St. Louis could make. With the catcher position being the number one target for the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason, many are speculated that the best place to acquire the heir to Yadier Molina is on the trade market.
Angels News: MLB Veteran Predicts Huge Offseason Move for LA
This would be quite the offseason splash for the Angels.
MLB
This Sox slugger working on 2023 rebound
CHICAGO -- Yasmani Grandal is putting in the offseason work, just as the upbeat and confident White Sox catcher discussed with the media during the team’s last road series of 2022 in San Diego. Grandal’s intense work has involved 30 training sessions with Paul Goodman, the Chicago Blackhawks’ head...
Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox
The Red Sox might get a little lucky this winter, as one of the top sluggers in free agency has interest in coming to Boston.
Cubs News: A busy day, free agency expectations, and more
Tuesday figures to be an important day for the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball as it represents both the deadline for players that received a qualifying offer to decide whether or not to accept the offer by 3 pm CT this afternoon as well as the deadline for teams to add any Rule 5 draft eligible prospects to the 40-man roster in order to keep them under team control.
Cubs Rumors: Jose Abreu Chances strengthen with latest Astros rumor
More Houston Astros rumors have begun to swirl today involving the Chicago Cubs, with Ken Rosenthal reporting on former Cubs' beloved first baseman, Anthony Rizzo being a priority for the defending World Series champions. In essence, this move should be no surprise to Cubs as Rizzo probably wasn't returning to the Cubs, and he would fill a great need for the Astros.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Two CF Trade Candidates this winter
The offseason is in full swing. As the coming days approach, trade rumors will seriously start to heat up for the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball. For the Cubs, it's a league-wide expectation that the club will have an aggressive approach this winter in regard to free agency. With several ties to Jose Abreu, a key shortstop and a front-line starting pitcher, the Cubs also have another need they must address and that is figuring out what to do about center field this winter.
Cubs Rumors: Is that long-awaited Tyler Glasnow trade at hand?
Only one day remains for the Chicago Cubs to finalize their 40-man roster. We already know the Cubs could be in the mix on a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays before the deadline on Tuesday, which makes sense given Chicago's need of pitching. As we're all well aware, Chicago...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0