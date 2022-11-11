ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Video captures people throwing eggs at homeless in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE Ore (KPTV) - Some say they’re left questioning human decency after a group of people were caught on camera throwing eggs at a church doorstep. In this case, the doorstep wasn’t the target, but instead who police say are people experiencing homelessness resting upon it. “It keeps...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kptv.com

2 Salem schools threatened on messaging app, police to increase security Monday

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people in Salem reported on Sunday that they received messages on a social messaging app alleging threats against two area schools for Monday, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 3:30 p.m., several people reported they’d received messages on Snapchat about threats to Parrish...
SALEM, OR
KXL

Salem Shootout Rattles Neighborhood Near High School

SALEM, Ore. — A normally quiet residential neighborhood erupted into a shootout Saturday night. At North Salem High School, Teresa Shelley’s granddaughter was performing in a play. Shelley lives in the neighborhood. “It’s kinda frightening,” she told our news partner KGW. Police say the incident...
SALEM, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

12-year-old arrested after social media threats towards Salem schools

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police officers have arrested a middle-school student in connection to a recent threat made against two Salem schools on social media. According to the Salem Police Department, police dispatch began receiving calls from concerned parents regarding threats made against Parrish and Houck Middle School campuses on Sunday afternoon.
SALEM, OR
The Times

Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
TUALATIN, OR
kptv.com

62-year-old Monmouth woman dead under ‘suspicious circumstances,’ neighbors shocked and grieving

MONMOUTH Ore. (KPTV) - A 62-year-old Monmouth woman was found dead in her home on Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances,” according to the Monmouth Police Department. Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a welfare check at Theresa Hethorn’s home on Yellowstone Drive South. They said they found Hethorn dead inside, but did not release any further information about her death or the investigation.
MONMOUTH, OR
philomathnews.com

Law Enforcement Report: Nov. 4-10, 2022

Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.
SALEM, OR
kbnd.com

La Pine Driver Survives Fatal Hwy 58 Crash

CRESCENT, OR -- A Salem man was killed in a head-on collision with a La Pine man, near Odell Lake, Friday night. According to State Police, 25-year-old Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa was eastbound on Highway 58 during icy conditions when he lost control of his vehicle at milepost 64. His car crossed into the westbound lane at 10:12 p.m., and into the path of a Ford F-350 pickup, operated by 83-year-old Kenneth Lane, from La Pine.
LA PINE, OR
kptv.com

Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
MONMOUTH, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy