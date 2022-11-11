Read full article on original website
Have you seen this person? West Linn Police looking for ID theft subject
PORTLAND, Ore. — West Linn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this person. The subject has been taking identities and presenting forged military IDs at banks around the Portland-Metro area. Police say they have obtained thousands of dollars. If you have any information about...
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
'It's frightening': Families in Salem neighborhood on edge after shootout
SALEM, Ore. — A calm residential neighborhood near North Salem High School was a chaotic scene Saturday night during a shootout between suspects and police that started with a stolen car several blocks away. White spray-painted marks on the street left by police are now a stark reminder for...
Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man
The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Nov. 4-10, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
Have you ever had anything stolen in Salem?
Recently my mobile phone was stolen just in my pocket. Someone took it away without drawing my attention. Have you ever had anything stolen in Salem? Is it possible to get it back?
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
As the traffic congestion is worse than before in Salem, what means of transport do you prefer now?
Rising traffic congestion is an inescapable condition in large and growing metropolitan areas across the world, from Los Angeles to Tokyo, from Cairo to Sao Paolo. Peak-hour traffic congestion is an inherent result of the way modern societies operate. What’s the most convenient means of transport now in your opinion?
Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely
McLain represents Hillsboro, Forest Grove and Cornelius in the Oregon House. Beyer represents Springfield in the Oregon Senate. Both are Democrats and serve as co-chairs of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation. It’s no secret – Portland is in a jam. The region is ranked 11th worst in...
