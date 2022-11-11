Read full article on original website
Tesla aims to produce 100 Tesla Semi electric trucks this year
Tesla is aiming to produce about 100 Tesla Semi electric trucks this year, which is a bit higher than what was anticipated. After five years of waiting, Tesla is now finally in early production with the Tesla Semi electric truck. Electrek exclusively reported that Tesla was building a production line...
Panasonic secures massive high-nickel cathode deal with Tesla co-founder’s Redwood
Redwood Materials, a company founded by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, announced that it will supply high-nickel cathode material for battery cell production in Panasonic’s new Kansas plant. The company believes that this will be the first time cathode material will be produced in North America at “Gigafactory scale”....
Volvo debuts first electric trucks made with ‘fossil-free steel,’ up to 90% recyclable
Volvo Trucks is taking sustainability to the next level with its fully electric commercial trucks. The Swedish truck manufacturer announced that its heavy-duty EV trucks will now feature fossil-free steel. The transportation sector leads fossil fuel consumption and is the second-largest contributor to toxic CO2 emissions globally. Volvo Trucks is...
Can GM electric vehicles turn a profit by 2025? Mary Barra is betting on it
General Motors (GM) EV push will soon pay off. GM investors are gearing up for an update from CEO Mary Barra this week that includes a mention of the automaker turning a profit on its electric vehicles in 2025. As the race to claim EV market share heats up, many...
Elon Musk moves his top lieutenant at Tesla to SpaceX after a controversy
Elon Musk’s top lieutenant at Tesla, Omead Afshar, is now working at SpaceX after leaving Tesla over a strange controversy. Omead Afshar’s official position at Tesla is director of the office of the CEO – Elon Musk’s office. But in practice, he has been seen as Musk’s chief of staff since Sam Teller, Musk’s longtime top lieutenant, left the company in 2019.
The world’s first CO2 battery for long-duration energy storage is headed to the US
Italian startup Energy Dome, maker of the world’s first CO2 battery, is officially entering the US market. Energy Dome’s battery uses carbon dioxide to store energy from wind and solar on the grid. World’s first CO2 battery. Energy Dome announced earlier this month that it has been...
Amazon takes heat for selling devices to hot-rod electric bikes for more speed
It’s a tale as old as time, humans finding ways to boost the speed of their rides. Cars get chipped. Motorcycles get aftermarket sprockets. Hell, back in the day horses probably got fed “the good carrots.” Now one of the latest forms of speed hacking has targeted electric bikes, and Amazon is getting raked over the coals for helping provide the goods to illegally hot-rod those e-bikes.
Tesla to hold rare event for Tesla Semi deliveries on Dec. 1
Tesla confirmed that it is going to hold an event on December 1 for the first Tesla Semi deliveries. More details about the production version of the electric truck could be released. While Tesla used to hold regular unveiling events for new products and production vehicle programs, the automaker moved...
Lucid Motors begins Air Touring deliveries; Pure to follow this year
Less than two weeks after promising to unveil its full electric sedan lineup with the public, Lucid Motors has officially launched the Air Touring with the Air Pure to follow this year. Even as the lowest-tier version of Lucid’s flagship sedan, the Air Pure is promising 410 miles of range and 0-60 mph acceleration in under four seconds. Delicious.
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Revel is going to build more EV fast charging Superhubs in the US
Revel, which specializes in building universal fast charging stations in cities and also offers Tesla rideshare and electric moped rentals, today announced that it’s going to expand its network of high-volume, public EV fast charging Superhubs. The Brooklyn-based company will site the new Level 3 charging stations in dense US urban areas.
Lucid Motors shares new images of Gravity SUV ahead of ‘early 2023’ reservations
Mere hours after sharing details of the final two versions of its Air sedan reaching customers this year, Lucid Motors has spoiled its audience with new details surrounding its upcoming Gravity SUV. Lucid shared the images you’ll see below during its livestream event this morning, as well as details pertaining to reservations, production, and some vehicle design news. Here’s what we’ve learned.
Artemis launch - live: Nasa to try and launch its beleaguered Moon rocket once again
Nasa is trying once more to launch its troubled Moon rocket.The Artemis mission was originally due to launch in August, but ran into a series of issues including bad weather and gas leaks that forced it to be repeatedly delayed.Now the space agency will try again in a launch window that opens in the middle of the night on Wednesday, local time.If successful, the spacecraft will take off from Florida and head for a trip around the Moon, before coming back down to Earth.As it does so, it will test the equipment that Nasa hopes will one day take humanity back to the Moon – with a view to using it that as one step on the way to Mars.
Tesla helps boost EV market share in California’s crashing auto market
Tesla is showing some strong resilience in California’s crashing car market and is helping boost EV market share to a new record. With the slowdown that came with the pandemic and the more recent supply chain issues, the auto industry has yet to go back to pre-2020 levels of deliveries.
Genesis expands electrified G80 sales to 4 more states, now totaling 12
Luxury, and soon-to-be all-electric brand Genesis is further expanding the availability of of its 2023 Electrified G80 sedan, adding four new states where it will go on sale. That puts the US total to 12 different states as Genesis continues to expand EV availability on its way to becoming fully-electrified.
Growing EV demand helps Volkswagen reach half a million ID deliveries one year early
As legacy automaker Volkswagen looks to electrify its entire lineup of vehicles over the next decade, it is touting accelerated progress today by reaching a milestone of 500,000 EV deliveries a year early. With ten new EV models planned for deliveries by 2026, Volkswagen is capitalizing off growing EV demand with hopes to further accelerate its electrification strategy around the globe.
Hyundai’s IONIQ6, the ‘new standard in dynamic EV driving,’ sells out in under 24 hours
Hyundai unveiled its IONIQ6 earlier this year, setting a new standard in EV aerodynamics and energy efficiency. The South Korean automaker’s second dedicated EV is garnering significant attention, selling out within 24 hours of its release. Hyundai created its IONIQ series, combining “ION” and “unique” as a tribute to...
Vinfast’s US public listing may come sooner than expected
Another EV stock is set to debut in the US as Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, Vinfast, considers an IPO as soon as January 2023. After a promising start in 2021, Vinfast, the automotive division of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate, Vingroup, looks to accelerate its EV rollout. Vingroup aims “for a better life for everyone” with advanced technologies like electric vehicles and software manufacturing solutions. The Vingroup also owns the leading retail real estate brand in Vietnam.
InMotion V5 electric unicycle review: How I didn’t even hurt myself testing it
The electric unicycle crowd is a pretty passionate one. It’s not rare to see you folks in my comment section, lecturing me about how your EUC goes farther and faster than whatever e-bike I’m covering that day, all for a fraction of the price. And I’ll admit, the ability to ride an electric vehicle to your destination and then just pick it up to carry it inside like a briefcase does have its appeal. So I figured I’d give the InMotion V5 a test, as it’s supposed to be a very beginner friendly wheel.
SONDORS Metacycle low-cost electric motorcycle begins shipping across the US
The long-awaited SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle is now beginning deliveries nationwide in the US, according to the latest update from the company. The news follows a rocky rollout for the popular electric motorcycle, which debuted in early 2021 with a $5,000 introductory price tag. The bike wowed new riders by...
