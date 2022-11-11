Read full article on original website
Wisconsin animal shelter flooded by ‘hundreds’ of offers to adopt dogs who survived plane crash
A Wisconsin animal shelter that rescued 53 dogs from a plane crash on Tuesday has received “hundreds” of offers to adopt the lucky survivors.The Human Animal Welfare Center of Waukesha County (HAWS) told The Independent that it had been inundated with donations and inquiries about the hounds, who were being flown from Louisiana to Wisconsin for adoption."Our phones haven't stopped ringing all day,”said HAWS communications specialist Jennifer Smieja. “The response from our community has been absolutely overwhelming."We have had so many people that have inquired about adopting, or is there some way they can help with donations, or come in...
Software could help Easton Area School District react quickly to intruders, keep track of kids
When lives are at stake due to an active shooter or a building fire or a hazardous chemical leak, seconds matter. That was the pitch made to the Easton Area School Board as the members consider whether to buy Navigate 360 software.
