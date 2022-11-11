Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. November 9, 2022. Editorial: Divided Missouri, Kansas election shows one way voters are united: They want compromise. Republicans inched closer to gaining control of the U.S. House Wednesday morning, while party control of the Senate remained undecided. It may be some days before the full outcome is known.
'Jeopardy!' champ says Ohio bill would endanger trans youth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” championAmy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse.
New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Midterm election results were certified Tuesday by at least three county commissions in New Mexico at the start of a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Among the decisions, Otero County's three...
Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds' staff
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday she has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff. Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds’ staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor's chief of staff beginning Dec. 1.
Remains of World War II soldier from Pennsylvania identified
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities identified the remains of a World War II soldier from Pennsylvania who was killed during an ambush in France in 1945, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said. Scientists used DNA, dental and anthropological analysis to determine unidentified remains buried in Belgium were Army Pfc....
