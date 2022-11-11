Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
radioplusinfo.com
11-15-22 eden meat market owner plans to rebuild
The owner of the Eden Meat Market says he is very thankful for the community support following a fire this month that significantly damaged the business. Jeff Duehring says the November 10th fire destroyed the sausage kitchen, rail cooler, and caused smoke damage to adjacent rooms. “We’re going to rebuild. Eden Meat Market isn’t going away,” Duehring told WFDL news. “We’re just trying to make our best decision as to what do do.” Duehring says a decision has not been made yet on whether that will happen on the existing site. In the meantime, Duehring says he is working with the state to allow the company to use a commercial kitchen to make pizzas and to grind meat. “We are trying to supply our catering business, our restaurants in a safe manner, given the help of the county health department and state of Wisconsin meat department. We’re not doing anything without the help of them telling us the proper way of doing it.” Since the fire Duehring says it has been heartbreaking hearing from customers expressing their concern and offering whatever help they can. “They know we’ve been there a long time, they know it’s a family business, but it’s just a kink along the way and we’re going to get over that and open up a brand new meat market.” Duehring says other meat markets, like Brandon Meats and other businesses, have stepped up to help as well. “We’ve got Brandon Meats helping us out putting their products out on our gas station shelves. They became empty pretty fast. Everybody was buying up Eden Meat Market products because they knew the situation. What Brandon has done, they’re open to us to potentially go out and make some of our products. Its just been amazing,” Duehring said. “It’s not just Brandon Meats. All of these companies in the greater Fond du Lac area…it’s been flattering, for sure.” Duehring says its his intent to retain all of his employees and to make a rebuilding decision soon so construction can begin.
New bourbon boutique opens in Downtown Neenah
Grainworks Old and New, a new business in downtown Neenah, opened this past weekend specializing in bourbon barrel decor.
WISN
2-year-old Wisconsin boy needs donor for kidney transplant
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton toddler needs a kidney transplant, and his family is looking for a donor. Two-year-old Arlo Lesatz was born with chronic kidney disease. He has already undergone 12 surgeries and has been on in-home dialysis for more than six months, WBAY-TV reported. Neither of his...
wtaq.com
Thanksgiving Dinner Sticker Shock
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Thanksgiving may look a bit different this year for some. The current turkey shortage could mean higher prices for the holiday, which means a number of families are ditching some traditions. But some Wisconsinites aren’t ruffling their feathers quite yet. Lorna Hopfer is...
radioplusinfo.com
11-15-22 fdl holy family catholic community offering thanksgiving meals
For the third year, Holy Family Catholic Community in Fond du Lac will offer 400 free Thanksgiving meals for pickup on Wednesday, November 23—the day before Thanksgiving. Anyone is welcome to register for a meal, including those with families, those who will be alone, those who are homebound, and those who cannot afford a meal. Holy Family’s Sarah Razner says the first meals were distributed amid the COVID pandemic in 2020. If you want a meal you need to register by noon Friday November 18. You can call the parish office at (920) 921-0580 ext. 301.
WISN
Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died
A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
PLANetizen
Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee
After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
WISN
Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman
MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public School District Superintendent Addresses Literacy Concerns
Manitowoc’s interim Superintendent of Public Schools has been on the job since July and made an appearance earlier this week on the WCUB Breakfast Club. James Feil says the focus right now in the district is literacy. “One of the main concerns there is it’s not our teachers, it’s...
Hometown Hero: The marine behind the most ‘Benevolent Beard’
Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – You might know him as the man with the most ‘Benevolent Beard’ in America. But there’s much more to Ryan Baudhuin’s story and it begins in the U.S. Marine Corps. “The Marine Corps is an attitude and you know, a swagger and that spoke to me directly. It’s a cult […]
radioplusinfo.com
11-15-22 fdl school district hires new recreation department coordinator
The Fond du Lac School District has a new Recreation Department coordinator. The Fond du Lac School Board has approved the hiring of Bill Greymont to the post. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says Greymont was recently hired as an assistant principal at Fond du Lac High School and will start his position at the Recreation Department after the district hires a new assistant principal. Dr. Fleig says Greymont has an extensive background in aquatics.
Get to know Mac, our newest NBC 26 Today anchor
Get to know MacLeod Hageman. Nina Sparano takes Mac out to lunch in downtown Green Bay for a little Q&A, and Mac's most embarrassing TV moment.
waupacanow.com
Family turns barn into event venue
Farming has been Dan and Ruth Boerst’s livelihood for many years. The family farm’s barn is still standing on Bear Lake Road in the town of Royalton, but now has a different use. “We farm by Manawa,” said Ruth, who grew up on the farm. “We own 350...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Darrell Brooks' grandmother shares statement she will read during sentencing
Nearly a year since driving his SUV through Waukesha's Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring 60 others, Darrell Brooks will hear from his victims and learn his sentence.
CBS 58
Judge on Northridge Mall property: 'If I could go out there and do it and begin razing the buildings, I would'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County Court judge has ordered the property owner of the old Northridge Mall property to move ahead with making plans to raze the site, following years of back and forth between the company and the city and delays. "Little or nothing has been done...
2 teens, homeowner may face charges in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Authorities want to charge two teens and a homeowner after someone threw an accelerant on a bonfire, injuring as many as 40 people in October.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire; 2 people displaced, 2 dogs dead
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire near 11th and Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 12. Officials said the fire started around 2 p.m. According to Sheboygan Fire Department, the first fire units arrived on the scene in two minutes and found smoke coming...
