The owner of the Eden Meat Market says he is very thankful for the community support following a fire this month that significantly damaged the business. Jeff Duehring says the November 10th fire destroyed the sausage kitchen, rail cooler, and caused smoke damage to adjacent rooms. “We’re going to rebuild. Eden Meat Market isn’t going away,” Duehring told WFDL news. “We’re just trying to make our best decision as to what do do.” Duehring says a decision has not been made yet on whether that will happen on the existing site. In the meantime, Duehring says he is working with the state to allow the company to use a commercial kitchen to make pizzas and to grind meat. “We are trying to supply our catering business, our restaurants in a safe manner, given the help of the county health department and state of Wisconsin meat department. We’re not doing anything without the help of them telling us the proper way of doing it.” Since the fire Duehring says it has been heartbreaking hearing from customers expressing their concern and offering whatever help they can. “They know we’ve been there a long time, they know it’s a family business, but it’s just a kink along the way and we’re going to get over that and open up a brand new meat market.” Duehring says other meat markets, like Brandon Meats and other businesses, have stepped up to help as well. “We’ve got Brandon Meats helping us out putting their products out on our gas station shelves. They became empty pretty fast. Everybody was buying up Eden Meat Market products because they knew the situation. What Brandon has done, they’re open to us to potentially go out and make some of our products. Its just been amazing,” Duehring said. “It’s not just Brandon Meats. All of these companies in the greater Fond du Lac area…it’s been flattering, for sure.” Duehring says its his intent to retain all of his employees and to make a rebuilding decision soon so construction can begin.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO