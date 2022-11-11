Read full article on original website
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Five Muslims put their creative minds into businessesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes remain unbeaten with win over DenisonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: McNamara assisting Ohio State’s high-powered offenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Sheriff: “Non-human” creature slaughters horse found dead in creek
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Sheriff in southern Ohio is reporting that a “non-human” creature slaughtered a horse overnight. It happened at a farm on Airport Road in Ross County. “[The farmer] stated today he found his barn torn apart and was missing a horse, he stated...
Missing in Ohio: Search team for Koby Roush, Raymont Willis ‘closer than ever’
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A volunteer search-and-recovery team trudged through muddy farmland in rural Ohio Saturday, splitting away from a second group tasked with taping dozens of missing person fliers across the town of Waverly. Armed with pink ribbons and a cadaver dog named Thor, the family of missing 24-year-old Koby Roush tried to keep […]
'I am cleaning every hour on the hour': Daycares take extra precaution to combat triple threat viruses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An earlier surge in RSV is just one of the several factors putting strain on hospitals, and with a triple threat of viruses, it’s even more difficult to keep kids healthy, especially at daycare. This is why Monique Trice at The Kids Playhouse Center in...
This Ohio couple is giving away millions
This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
'One of the world’s greatest aviators': Community remembers Hilliard man killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — David Holden, co-owner of SkyVista Aviation in Marysville says he worked alongside Curt Rowe for over 10 years, and said the entire aviation industry has heavy hearts over the news of Rowe’s passing. “Curt will be sorely missed here in Ohio both with the Civil...
LIST: Central Ohio holiday lights, tree lighting ceremonies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Looking to get in the holiday spirit? There's nothing like classic holiday lights and music to make the frigid, snowy weather feel magical. Stop by one of these central Ohio locations with your friends and family this year. to see a bright show. Holiday Lights. Butch...
614now.com
Five Franklin County locations of this chain store overcharging customers, auditor says
Two weeks after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, alledging the stores had overcharged customers in Butler County, the chain is under the microscope in Franklin County. According to a press release issued yesterday by the office of Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano, five different...
Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this […]
Multiple Dollar General stores in Ohio fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
The richest man in Columbus, Ohio
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
Police find body in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
Police looking for man accused of breaking into north Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a north Columbus restaurant earlier this month. Police say surveillance cameras recorded a man breaking into a restaurant on Nov. 7 in the 1200 block of Morse Road. The suspect ran after activating the security alarm, per police. CPD also says […]
myfox28columbus.com
'He looked out for everybody,' family grieves after son drowns saving co-worker's life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "He always looked out for everybody," Gary Greenland said. "That was just the kind of person he was." Greenland was emotional as he shared memories of his nephew, Cole Greenland, who died earlier this year. On Sept. 7, ABC 6 was on the scene after...
‘Unprecedented action’: CCS leaders explain reason to overhaul bus transportation mid-school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Families and students within the Columbus City Schools district are bracing for big changes to the bus transportation system. “Why now? We knew we needed to take action,” said Scott Varner, Executive Director of Student and Family Engagement. A driver shortage combined with a software...
richlandsource.com
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
ODOT Columbus warns it doesn’t have enough people to plow
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is sending a winter warning for central Ohio drivers that traffic backups on interstates could happen during snow storms because it couldn’t find enough people to plow. ODOT says it needs 300 plow drivers for the central Ohio region but...
Unusual Ohio deer crash causes injuries
A crash that occurred in Ohio caused some injuries on Sunday. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. The office says at the scene they found that Kina Morris, 52 years old from West Lafayette, […]
sciotopost.com
Grove City Dollar General Found Overcharging in Recent Audit
OHIO – Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano reminded consumers to remain vigilant when shopping after five area Dollar General stores failed a second inspection one week after failing an initial inspection of price scanners. Weights and Measures inspectors visited the stores seven days after an initial inspection found scanned...
