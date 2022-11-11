Read full article on original website
Related
Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech
Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”
Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote
Republicans are projected to have won a majority in the US House of Representatives with at least 218 seats, according to Decision Desk HQ. There are still 14 outstanding races, but it is believed that the GOP has taken the lower chamber of Congress. The final outcome will likely see...
Minutes before Trump announcement, DeSantis receives standing ovation at Republican confab
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida received standing ovation Tuesday night, as he addressed an audience of leading Republican minutes before former President Donald Trump made major 2024 news
Kari Lake news – live: Katie Hobbs says Arizona voters chose ‘sanity over chaos’ after defeating Republican
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Donald Trump-backed Kari Lake in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country. The race was called on Monday night, with pending results showing Ms Hobbs leading by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.
Letters: Trump's toxic touch a drag on Republican candidates
The recent election highlighted the negative effect former president Donald Trump has on Republican prospects. J.D. Vance, endorsed by Trump, had 380,000 fewer votes than Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. His opponent, Tim Ryan, had 385,000 more votes than Nan Whaley, the Democratic challenger for governor. In other words, Trump’s endorsement was worth a negative 380,000 votes. This same drag has been apparent across the country, where many governor, U.S. Senate and representative candidates have lost (or...
Ukraine news – live: Biden vows investigation into claims Russia fired missile at Poland that killed two
Poland is increasing its “readiness” of some military units after a report that an explosion that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles, Polish officials said. The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast in the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland, was caused by Russia. Poland is now verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said. Article 4 allows NATO members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security,...
US judge throws out policy used to block migrant entry
A US federal judge ruled Tuesday that the government could not use public health rules to block the entry of asylum-seeking migrants, marking the apparent end of a controversial Donald Trump-era policy that has been criticized as cruel and ineffective. The ruling came six months after a Louisiana judge ruled in a separate suit that Biden's administration, which inherited the Title 42 policy from Donald Trump, could not drop it.
Baldwin: Senate close on same-sex marriage bill
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, expects federal same-sex marriage protections to be on the horizon, with an initial vote scheduled in the Senate on Wednesday. The bill comes in the wake of the Dobbs decision overturning the abortion protections extended in Roe v. Wade, and fears that same-sex marriage could face a similar fate. The House of...
Comments / 0