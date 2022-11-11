Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Labor organizer Dolores Huerta honored with exhibit in Gilroy
An hour-long panel discussion on hardship and resiliency featuring labor leader Dolores Huerta, El Teatro Campesino founder Luis Valdez and author Francisco Jiménez drew over 300 people, including whole families, to the Wheeler Community Center in Gilroy on Nov. 12. Assemblymember Robert Rivas was also in attendance. Huerta, 92,...
Salinas High School walks to honor Ruby Bridges, first black student to integrate public schools
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Nov. 14, 1960, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Ruby Bridges made history by being the first black child to walk and integrate a public school. Salinas High School students walked a quarter mile around the softball field, the same distance Bridges walked to school while being escorted by U.S. Federal Marshals into The post Salinas High School walks to honor Ruby Bridges, first black student to integrate public schools appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
PHOTOS: Gilroy honors veterans
Gilroy celebrated those who served in the armed forces with a series of events on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. During the morning, people gathered in front of the Veterans Memorial Building for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6309, featured speeches by local veterans. In the afternoon, people lined Monterey Street downtown to cheer on veterans as they drove, rolled and walked in a parade, presented by the South Santa Clara Valley Memorial District and the Gilroy Veterans Hall. More celebrations of veterans are on tap. 6th Street Studios & Art Center, 64 West Sixth St., will host a Veteran’s Art Exhibit from Nov. 5-27, as well as an Art Walk on Nov. 18 from 5-8pm, where local veterans’ art will be on display at downtown businesses. The Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St., will also host a veterans exhibit through Nov. 30. This exhibit features memorabilia, mementos and photos provided by the VFW Post 6309 and veterans throughout the community.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Miracle: How Watsonville Hospital Was Saved
Last December, a dozen hospitals across the U.S. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to redo their finances, as budgets were the red due to lower reimbursements and fewer patients were coming in. Eleven closed. Communities lost important services, and thousands lost their jobs. Only one has stayed open since...
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
benitolink.com
Renters challenged by high prices
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. It’s been difficult for residents to find renting units within their budget as prices are too high for the level of income in San Benito County, multiple rental management properties told BenitoLink. Beyond rental agencies and websites like Craigslist, people are also using social media platforms like Facebook to seek places to rent or even rooms.
benitolink.com
2022 General Election: Unofficial updated results
Editor’s note: This article will be updated as results are updated. Last update was Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. The following results of the Nov.8 primary election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here. To see if your ballot has...
KSBW.com
Virus affecting Salinas Valley lettuce has national impacts
SALINAS, Calif. — Plant pathogens that are spreading disease in the lettuce fields of the Salinas Valley are leading to a nationwide lettuce shortage and higher prices at the supermarket. At Nob Hill in Salinas, a head of lettuce was being sold for more than $4 on Monday. The...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Smart & Final to open 10th store in Santa Clara County
Smart & Final will be expanding in Santa Clara County, California, with the opening of its 10th store in the area, the grocer announced Monday. The 39,000-square-foot Smart & Final Extra! larger-format store will be located at 430 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, California, and will open for business on Dec. 14. The store format "combines the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all," said the company in a press release.
Five ‘Hells Angels’ members arrested in connection with murder and assault at Chris Stapleton concert
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Five men were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a murder and an assault of an off-duty police officer at a concert in June, according to the Mountain View Police Department. Police say that on the night of June 18, around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the Chris Stapleton […]
KRMG
Body found in California cave may be diver who vanished in 2020
Body found in California cave may be diver who vanished in 2020 A pair of recreational divers notified authorities about possible human remains near the ocean floor in an underwater cave on Santa Cruz Island. (NCD)
San Jose Fire Dept. responding to reported ‘explosion’ under bridge
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a fire following a reported “pop or explosion” under a bridge, according to a tweet. The bridge in question is near North Almaden Blvd. & West St. John Street in downtown San Jose. “Initial reports indicate no injuries at this time,” the […]
NBC Bay Area
California Reports First Death of Child Under 5 Tied to Flu and RSV
California on Monday reported its first death this winter season in a child under age of 5 tied to flu and RSV. In a statement, the department said details of where the death occurred would not be disclosed to protect patient confidentiality. "Our hearts go out to the family of...
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of missing, completed ballots found along highway in Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA, Calif., - The Santa Clara County Registrar's office is investigating how dozens of completed ballots went missing and then were found near Highway 17. Someone called officials to report finding the ballots on Nov. 11. According to officials, the United States Postal Service was in possession of the...
pajaronian.com
Red-footed booby makes rare appearance in Santa Cruz
Note: Reporter Erin Malsbury contributed to this report. After hearing about the arrival of an extremely rare tropical bird in Santa Cruz last week, I immediately texted an out-of-state birder friend. “I’m so jealous I want to vomit,” they replied. When avid birdwatchers see a species for the...
nomadlawyer.org
Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
benitolink.com
Arts Council announces expansion of arts program at HSD
Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council. The San Benito County Arts Council and the Hollister School District (HSD) announced the expansion of its 2022-2023 Arts in Education Program. According to the news release, the Arts Council’s Arts in Education Program is built on the belief that every...
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
Salinas Police awarded $160,000 to increase road safety
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Police was awarded a grant to help deter unsafe behaviors, increase road safety and stop death and serious injuries on the road. The grant will help fund the following: DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.High visibility distracted driving enforcement operations target drivers violating California’s hands-free cell The post Salinas Police awarded $160,000 to increase road safety appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
