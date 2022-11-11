Read full article on original website
‘We Will See Spectacular Failures': CEOs and Investors on What the End of Cheap Money Means for Tech
LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Quietly Used FTX Customer Funds for Trading, Say Sources
Alameda Research, a trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, was trading billions of dollars from FTX accounts and leveraging the exchange's native token as collateral, according to a source. Many employees and outside auditors were unaware that FTX did not have enough money to match customer withdrawals, the source says.
Jim Cramer Says There's a ‘Real Possibility' the Fed Can Engineer a Soft Landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes...
Charts Suggest the Market Could Rally Through Mid-December, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that the market's current rally could last through the middle of next month. Cramer said that the likely impending Santa Claus rally, seasonal gains in the stock market during the winter holiday period, could set the market up for a sustained run. CNBC's Jim...
Crypto.com CEO Downplays FTX Contagion Fears, Says He'll Prove Naysayers Wrong as Withdrawals Rise
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said his firm had a "tremendously strong balance sheet" and wasn't engaged in the kinds of practices that caused FTX's collapse. "We never engage as a company in any irresponsible lending practices, we never took any third-party risks," Marszalek said in an "ask me anything" on YouTube.
Crypto.com Customers Worry It Could Follow FTX, as CEO Tries to Reassure Them Everything's Fine
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has taken to Twitter, YouTube and the airwaves to try to reassure customers that their deposits are safe and the company is on solid footing. In the last few months, the company has reportedly cut over one-quarter of its staff, and concern has mounted since FTX's collapse last week.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. Walmart — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped 6.54% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
How the Speed of the Covid Vaccine Breakthrough Is Changing the Way Pfizer Thinks About the Future
Pfizer's chief business innovation officer Aamir Malik says the pace of the Covid vaccine development has led the pharmaceutical giant to rethink how long it should take to bring new drugs to market. From AI to redesign of clinical trials, the pharma company sees the potential to cut years off...
