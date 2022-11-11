ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We Will See Spectacular Failures': CEOs and Investors on What the End of Cheap Money Means for Tech

LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. Walmart — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped 6.54% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
