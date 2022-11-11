Drake and producer Vinylz seemingly threw shade at Taylor Swift on Monday after the songstress scored the top slot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third week in a row. The Canadian rapper, 36, took to Instagram Stories to celebrate the success of his latest album, “Her Loss,” which held every spot between No. 2 and No. 9. “@21savage congrats my brother,” he captioned the screenshot. However, in doing so, he covered Swift’s name, as well as her song “Anti-Hero,” at the top of the chart with a series of emojis that included a tub of popcorn, a headache and a magic eight ball. He also...

26 MINUTES AGO