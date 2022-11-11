ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Car theft leads to crash, recovery of stolen gun in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of a car theft in the 1300 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on November, 13. The reporting victim told police that their car was taken at gunpoint. According to the KPD, Officers quickly found the stolen car being driven and attempted to stop it. The driver of the car hit a fully-marked police car with its emergency lights on.
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Armed Carjacker Rams Kennewick Police Car Prior to Arrest

According to Kennewick Police, the armed suspect rammed a fully-marked KPD cruiser before being apprehended. A Sunday night carjacking on Columbia Center Boulevard has landed an Arkansas man in the Benton County Jail. Kennewick Police report the woman was confronted by the armed suspect in the 1300 block of Columbia...
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested

RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate 2 Mysterious Deaths in Warden

The Grant County Sheriff's Office called the two deaths, "suspicious" so did Warden Police. The investigation continues into the late-night discovery of two younger men inside a home in Warden, about 60 miles north and west of Tri-Cities, not far from Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Office sent deputies...
WARDEN, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Nov. 13: Stephen Scott Rodriguez, 42, was arrested on the 200 block of E. Newport Avenue and charged with failure to appear. Nov. 13: Felix Alberto Nieves, 36, was arrested near W. Beebe Avenue and N.W. Spruce and charged...
nbcrightnow.com

Why you shouldn't leave your car running in the driveway

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Leaving your car running in the driveway while you go about your morning routine may seem like a good way to get it warmed up and ready for the day. Not only is it against Washington State law to leave your car idling in the driveway without you in it, it's also an act that could leave your car vulnerable to theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Family escapes garage fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
PASCO, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish

TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
TOPPENISH, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two men found dead in Warden home

WARDEN – Detectives are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found inside a Warden home on Thursday night. Warden Police were called to the 500 block of South Ash Street around 11 p.m. Officers found two men in their late-20s deceased inside the home. There were no outward signs of foul play. Both men were occupants of the home, according to Grant County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman.
WARDEN, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two men arrested on suspicion of kidnapping

PASCO – An attempt to stop an SUV for driving with no headlights on last month led Pasco police to rescue a woman and arrest two men on suspicion of kidnapping. Rodolfo Mendoza Ochoa, 39, and Irwing J. Gamboa Gomez, 27, allegedly forced a 25-year-old woman into an SUV by threatening her on Oct. 28 near North 22nd Avenue and West Sylvester Street.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“She needs justice,” Alyssa Moore’s mother speaks out about daughter’s case for the first time

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Misty Knox showed off the bracelets she wears to honor her daughter’s legacy. “That say, ‘their story doesn’t end until we stop telling it. I don’t want her to be forgotten,” she said as she twisted the rubber bracelets. It’s been more than a year since 18-year-old Alyssa Moore was murdered outside of a house party in...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police investigate shooting death in Outlook

OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
OUTLOOK, WA

