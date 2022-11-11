KENNEWICK, Wash. - Leaving your car running in the driveway while you go about your morning routine may seem like a good way to get it warmed up and ready for the day. Not only is it against Washington State law to leave your car idling in the driveway without you in it, it's also an act that could leave your car vulnerable to theft.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO