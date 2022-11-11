Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Drugged Driver Hits 100 MPH on Clearwater Before Kennewick Crash
Kennewick Police say fortunately no other vehicles were involved, and no one else was injured. Errant Benton City driver hits 100 MPH on Clearwater Ave. Monday evening, Kennewick Police were able to corral a dangerous driver who led them on a multi-stage chase. Around 11:05 PM an officer on patrol...
nbcrightnow.com
Car theft leads to crash, recovery of stolen gun in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of a car theft in the 1300 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on November, 13. The reporting victim told police that their car was taken at gunpoint. According to the KPD, Officers quickly found the stolen car being driven and attempted to stop it. The driver of the car hit a fully-marked police car with its emergency lights on.
Armed Carjacker Rams Kennewick Police Car Prior to Arrest
According to Kennewick Police, the armed suspect rammed a fully-marked KPD cruiser before being apprehended. A Sunday night carjacking on Columbia Center Boulevard has landed an Arkansas man in the Benton County Jail. Kennewick Police report the woman was confronted by the armed suspect in the 1300 block of Columbia...
yaktrinews.com
Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested
RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
Woman’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint near Columbia Center Mall
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An Arkansas man has been arrested for allegedly using a gun to steal a vehicle. Kennewick Police were called out to the 1300 block of N Columbia Center Blvd on Sunday evening, Nov 13, for a vehicle theft in progress. According to the victim, a man had taken her vehicle by force, using a handgun....
Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate 2 Mysterious Deaths in Warden
The Grant County Sheriff's Office called the two deaths, "suspicious" so did Warden Police. The investigation continues into the late-night discovery of two younger men inside a home in Warden, about 60 miles north and west of Tri-Cities, not far from Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Office sent deputies...
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Nov. 13: Stephen Scott Rodriguez, 42, was arrested on the 200 block of E. Newport Avenue and charged with failure to appear. Nov. 13: Felix Alberto Nieves, 36, was arrested near W. Beebe Avenue and N.W. Spruce and charged...
nbcrightnow.com
Why you shouldn't leave your car running in the driveway
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Leaving your car running in the driveway while you go about your morning routine may seem like a good way to get it warmed up and ready for the day. Not only is it against Washington State law to leave your car idling in the driveway without you in it, it's also an act that could leave your car vulnerable to theft.
nbcrightnow.com
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
KIMA TV
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish
TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
Bodies recovered of father, 2 sons who drowned in canoe accident north of Tri-Cities
The family went searching for the Othello man and his sons after they didn’t return home Friday.
nbcrightnow.com
Plane crashes near SR 21 in Franklin County, pilot in hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene at a single airplane crash landing near SR 21, according to Sheriff Jim Raymond. The plane had only the pilot inside, who is now in the hospital for chest pain and a face cut.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two men found dead in Warden home
WARDEN – Detectives are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found inside a Warden home on Thursday night. Warden Police were called to the 500 block of South Ash Street around 11 p.m. Officers found two men in their late-20s deceased inside the home. There were no outward signs of foul play. Both men were occupants of the home, according to Grant County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two men arrested on suspicion of kidnapping
PASCO – An attempt to stop an SUV for driving with no headlights on last month led Pasco police to rescue a woman and arrest two men on suspicion of kidnapping. Rodolfo Mendoza Ochoa, 39, and Irwing J. Gamboa Gomez, 27, allegedly forced a 25-year-old woman into an SUV by threatening her on Oct. 28 near North 22nd Avenue and West Sylvester Street.
“She needs justice,” Alyssa Moore’s mother speaks out about daughter’s case for the first time
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Misty Knox showed off the bracelets she wears to honor her daughter’s legacy. “That say, ‘their story doesn’t end until we stop telling it. I don’t want her to be forgotten,” she said as she twisted the rubber bracelets. It’s been more than a year since 18-year-old Alyssa Moore was murdered outside of a house party in...
Richland Police Ask Crazy Simple Question, & Tri-Cities Answers
The West Richland PD did a strange thing on their Facebook the other day and actually asked where people would like to see more police presence. I know it's a crazy idea, right? (lol) Here is what the people answered. West Richland Police Department Wants to Know This Question. On...
nbcrightnow.com
Two people in the hospital after and RV fire in Kennewick Saturday morning
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire crews were dispatched shortly after 11:00 a.m. to an RV fire in Kennewick. The fire off W. Bonnie Ave sent two people to the hospital after their RV caught on fire Saturday morning. According to Kennewick Deputy Fire Chief Michael Heffner, their injuries could be life...
Update | 8-year-old girl dies and her brother is critical after Kennewick RV fire
Firefighters used a chainsaw to get inside the motorhome to rescue the younger child.
nbcrightnow.com
Police investigate shooting death in Outlook
OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
Comments / 0