On a visit once to her family's home in the corner of California where she grew up, Joan Didion opened a drawer crammed full of her old things and took an inventory."A bathing suit I wore the summer I was seventeen," she wrote in her essay, "On Going Home." "A letter of rejection from The Nation ... Three teacups hand-painted with cabbage roses and signed 'E.M.,' my grandmother's initials."She felt moved to take stock because during the visit she had been "paralyzed" by meeting her past "at every turn, around every corner, inside every cupboard."Now the past (in the form...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO