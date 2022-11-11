ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Observer

Behind The Music

Classical music is often thought to be “White folks” music, but Lee Pringle insists that’s a myth. “A lot of the instruments thought of as classical instruments, the precursors were all on the continent of Africa,” Pringle said. “We are the only culture who has influenced all genres of music, we’ve just not had access to let our talents be seen.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Community Meetings Nov. 14 – Nov. 15

The Sacramento Regional Transit Board of Directors is scheduled to meet Monday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. View the meeting agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. Join the meeting via YouTube. Visit the SacRT website for more information. Twin Rivers School Board. The Twin...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Christmas Events in Folsom at the Palladio

“Everyone is invited to eat, drink, shop and be Merry”. Folsom, Calif.- Today, the Palladio in Folsom announced a series of Christmas events beginning Saturday, November 19, 2022. “We are pleased to announce that Santa Claus is coming to town,” said Gloria Wright, general manager of the Palladio. “Christmas starts...
FOLSOM, CA
SFGate

Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 12-13

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a LEGO festival, ice skating, or a jazz concert series sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to cool down with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight southwest breeze and a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

A magical night kicks off the holiday season

The city of Placerville announces its annual Festival of Lights – Let the Magic Begin takes place on Main Street, 4-8 p.m Friday, Nov. 25. This will be the fourth year in a row that city leadership has partnered with civic leadership, local community members, the faith community and local merchants in facilitating this family friendly, holiday event.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Military family calls Kurtis over problems getting special Disney passes

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento military family says a discrepancy between Disney and their base was about to keep them from a special trip. It was time to call on Kurtis.Disney rewards our military families with discounted passes, but what the Disney website stated and what our viewers were told, conflicted.Trisha Keelan's family went to Disneyland a few years back and decided they wanted to return after learning her son-in-law is getting redeployed."That is going to be a bit of a disruption for my four-year-old granddaughter and myself," she told CBS13.Military bases sell deeply discounted Disney passes, but Trisha says the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Rancho Cordova Opens Potentially Transformative Youth Center

Bishop Parnell Lovelace Jr. and the congregation of Center of Praise Ministries occupied the property at 10455 Investment Circle as a place of worship in Rancho Cordova for nearly eight years before moving to a new location in midtown Sacramento. While the building rarely was used at full capacity, Lovelace...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

A burger, fries and shake from your local Five Guys at 8620 Sierra College Blvd. in Roseville sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Jackpot! $41 Million SuperLotto Plus Ticket Sold in Sacramento

Someone who purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket in Sacramento Saturday night is the winner of a $41 million jackpot, according to the California Lottery. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station, located at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento. The numbers in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Joan Didion's personal belongings are being sold in one of the most coveted estate sales of the year

On a visit once to her family's home in the corner of California where she grew up, Joan Didion opened a drawer crammed full of her old things and took an inventory."A bathing suit I wore the summer I was seventeen," she wrote in her essay, "On Going Home." "A letter of rejection from The Nation ... Three teacups hand-painted with cabbage roses and signed 'E.M.,' my grandmother's initials."She felt moved to take stock because during the visit she had been "paralyzed" by meeting her past "at every turn, around every corner, inside every cupboard."Now the past (in the form...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Bayside Christmas Services and Drive-thru Light Display in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- Bayside’s popular Christmas tradition returns to Roseville and Granite Bay campus with a series of church holiday services. For 2022, approximately two dozen services are anticipated for Roseville and Granite Bay. Christmas Services typically kick off around mid December with six Christmas services announced so far in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Marvin Turk, Athletic Counselor

Life rarely stays on the scripts that we so carefully try to construct for ourselves. Try as you might, life will always change what you try to plan for. At the moment, these changes may seem like setbacks, but they are often just curves on the road of life. Marvin...
SACRAMENTO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Lodi, CA

Ready to find out the 16 best restaurants in Lodi, CA? Lodi is both referenced in the title of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song and a nationally awarded wine region. Known for its zinfandels, in 2015 Wine Enthusiast Magazine gave Lodi the “2015 Wine Region of the Year” award. This is going to be reflected in this list of the Best Restaurants in Lodi, but it won’t be all you see. Lodi has a lot to offer.
LODI, CA
Mountain Democrat

Harris Center announces new shows for 2023

FOLSOM — Folsom’s Harris Center for the Arts is back and thrilled to announce new upcoming shows set for 2023. More detailed information on each event can be found at HarrisCenter.net. Tickets are on sale now for all shows. Additional events will be added and announced soon. “The...
FOLSOM, CA

