ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Another Advertising Giant Distances Itself From Twitter

By Kelly Weill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQEHD_0j7huFHg00
BRENDAN MCDERMID

One of the world’s largest advertising groups is recommending its clients put a pause on deals with Twitter as the social media company undergoes tumultuous changes, the Verge reports. Omnicom, which represents mega-corps like Apple, Pepsi, and McDonalds, sent a memo advising against partnerships with Twitter, citing “continued brand safety concerns” like verified imposter accounts and the recent departure of Twitter’s trust and safety teams. “Evidence that the risk to our clients’ brand safety has risen sharply to a level most would find unacceptable,” the internal document reads. The memo stated that Omnicom had asked Twitter for assurances that the platform is safe for advertisers but “seemingly due to the lack of senior leadership now in these areas, Twitter has not been able to give those assurances.” The move follows other major advertising pauses since Elon Musk took over the company two weeks ago. Advertising agency IPG issued a similar recommendation for its clients last week and large companies like General Motors have also yanked their ad buys from Twitter.

Read it at The Verge

Comments / 74

Tonay
4d ago

Twitter is going down. Elon didn't see that coming. he was so busy being bossy and mean. he came in firing important people who have alliances with other big companies. he abused his power instead of trying to fix the situation and that ego is probably humble by now. but I hope to see him go. he showed America who he really is. a attention seeking control freak with no respect for anyone but himself.

Reply(10)
29
patti
4d ago

If twit goes down it will be a tax loss write off for years. He’ll pay no taxes for years. Tell you the rich just keep getting richer.

Reply(2)
8
Peon
4d ago

That's OK too. Musk easily can "close the shop", take the loss, write it off and let all thousands of the sour losers apply for the unemployment benefits. No much love will be lost.For Gosh sakes what is losing $44 billions for Musk. Just "only" apprx $150 billions will be left for him. Not a big deal.

Reply(9)
10
Related
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
SlashGear

Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well

Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy