Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
I'm A Celebrity... Boy George's unexpected Wayne Rooney inspiration has people in hysterics
Boy George has revealed he has an unexpected source of inspiration - Wayne Rooney. The pop star said he had a hair transplant after being inspired by the former Manchester United and England fooballer . Asked by Jill Scott where he had the procedure done, he jokingly replied: “At the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
I'm A Celebrity... Olivia Attwood shares 'absolutely frightening' reason she left the jungle
Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood has shared the "absolutely frightening" reason she left the I'm a Celebrity jungle. It comes after she has was rushed to A&E by the production crew following blood tests. Olivia then had to leave the jungle just 24 hours after arriving. She has now...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Strictly Come Dancing stars Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen announce engagement
Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff said it was “the biggest surprise of my life” when partner Ben Cohen got down on one knee during a holiday in the Maldives. The couple met when they were partnered up on the 11th series of Strictly in 2013 and...
buckinghamshirelive.com
I'm A Celebrity... fans' anger at Boy George 'elephant in room' after Matt Hancock swipe
I'm A Celebrity... fans have been pointing out Boy George's dark past after he made comments about Matt Hancock's recent history. The pop star had said he would have left the jungle after the Health Secretary's arrival, if his mother - who was in hospital during the Covid pandemic - had died.
buckinghamshirelive.com
I'm A Celebrity... Jill Scott's dig at Matt Hancock delights fans although she broke rules herself
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans reacted with delight when Jill Scott made a cheeky dig at Matt Hancock on Sunday night's show. The former Health Secretary, who has been made the new Camp Leader, was dishing out jobs and rules - which exempted himself and the deputy camp leader from all campsite chores.
buckinghamshirelive.com
I'm A Celebrity... Ant and Dec's jibe at rival Strictly after Seann Walsh comment raises eyebrows
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly aimed a jibe at rival programme Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night's show. After opening the public vote, McPartlin said: “Right, back to camp where it is time for the question that every agent in showbiz asks their client after they have turned down I’m A Celebrity.” Seann Walsh was then seen asking Boy George: “Would you do Strictly?”
Comments / 0