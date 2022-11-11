ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen announce engagement

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff said it was “the biggest surprise of my life” when partner Ben Cohen got down on one knee during a holiday in the Maldives. The couple met when they were partnered up on the 11th series of Strictly in 2013 and...
I'm A Celebrity... Ant and Dec's jibe at rival Strictly after Seann Walsh comment raises eyebrows

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly aimed a jibe at rival programme Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night's show. After opening the public vote, McPartlin said: “Right, back to camp where it is time for the question that every agent in showbiz asks their client after they have turned down I’m A Celebrity.” Seann Walsh was then seen asking Boy George: “Would you do Strictly?”

