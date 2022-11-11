Read full article on original website
KY 1529 reopens in southern Hickman County, Kentucky, after crews clear crash site
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — A state road in southern Hickman County is blocked because of a traffic crash, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC District 1 says Kentucky 1529 is blocked between KY 239 at mile point 0.0 and U.S. 51 at mile point 5.27. The roadway is expected...
WBKO
UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash
Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
wpsdlocal6.com
11/15 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Mayfield runningback Jutarious Starks as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Starks ran for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns this past Friday night in a second round playoff win over Murray.
KFVS12
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Culvert replacement to cause month-long closure on KY 1890 in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — KY 1890 will be closed near mile point 3.8 for about 30 days to allow crews to replace the Little Mayfield Creek Culvert, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Monday release, the site will close at 8 a.m. on Nov. 16. The KYTC...
wpsdlocal6.com
11/14 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wevv.com
Coroner called to crash on Audubon Parkway in Henderson County
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County, Kentucky on Tuesday. Authorities tell us the 911 call came in for the crash just before noon on Tuesday. We're told the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the 1078 Zion exit,...
3 Daviess County schools declared family friendly schools
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Three local schools were recognized in the Capitol Rotunda as certified Family Friendly Schools. Officials say the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week November 14 through 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion exit
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have confirmed a fatal accident on the Audubon near the Zion exit. KYTC officials say an eastbound crash in Henderson has closed the Audubon Parkway at both directions at MP 7. KYTC says the closure should last for two hours. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you […]
WTVW
Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton
Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton. Security camera captures moment a house explodes …. Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced …. $3.1...
wpsdlocal6.com
Playhouse in the Park to receive $25,000 grant after Murray Pella employee wins company's Spirit Award
MURRAY, KY — The Pella Corporation says Murray, Kentucky, team member Mike Faihst was recognized by the company's nonprofit arm, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, on Monday with the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award. The award recognizes Pella employees who show a passion for community service. Faihst works an engineering...
wpsdlocal6.com
Poppy's Meats hosting Cram the Cruiser event this week, collecting non-perishable food items
LEDBETTER, KY — Poppy's Meat Shop is asking the community to help feed local families in need by dropping off non-perishable food items. Donations can be dropped off inside the cruiser parked in front of the meat shop as part of the annual Cram the Cruiser event. According to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois comptroller, other leaders and organizations host Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Cairo
CAIRO, IL — Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza was in Cairo, Illinois, on Monday to host the sixth annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway there. Mendoza's office worked with with LiUNA Laborers’ Local 773, human services nonprofit Arrowleaf, local officials and Krispy Kreme to provide the turkey giveaway. "I come...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beautiful Paducah announces 2022 Barbecue on the River fundraising totals
PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities. According to a document released...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A Bowling Green man was charged after he reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 26-year-old Jaiveyhon Masion after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Robin Road. Masion was also a person of interest...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission approves emergency ordinance for Katterjohn demolition funding and reviews commission priorities
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission unanimously approved an emergency order to fund partial demolition of the Katterjohn building during a special called meeting Tuesday evening. The commission had originally set the amount for $60,000, but raised it to an amount not to exceed $80,000 to fund the necessary demolition.
Nominations sought for best holiday decorations in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville Public Works is seeking nominations from local residents for its annual holiday decorations contest and will award 12 prizes for Best Decorated Residence (one in each ward) and one prize for Best Decorated Business. The goal of the contest “is to recognize the efforts of Hopkinsville residents and businesses...
radionwtn.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Weakley County Sheriff's Department mourns death of captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — Capt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department has died, the department announced in a social media post on Sunday. "Captain Plunk's dedication to and the love for the citizens of Weakley County was beyond reproach," the department posted on Facebook. "We love and will greatly miss Marty."
