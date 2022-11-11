ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Deborah Baker
4d ago

I knew this was a scam...next in the news will be warnings about these scams how about screen them before they can do business to protect the ppl???

975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: This is the No. 1 ‘Tourist Trap’ in the State

Pennsylvania has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actually a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favorite “tourist trap” is probably anything that displays the fall colors, because I love the autumn foliage.
Pennsylvania Business Report

Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania

Shell Chemical Appalachia, a subsidiary of Shell plc, opened the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the northeastern United States this week in Monaca, Pa. The facility, called Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM), commenced operations on Tuesday at its location in Monaca, adjacent to the Ohio River in Beaver County. Construction of the facility first began […] The post Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
iheart.com

PennDOT, Local Officers Cracking Down on Aggressive Driving

>PennDOT, Local Officers Cracking Down on Aggressive Driving. (Allentown, PA) -- Police across the state have been cracking down on motorists who break the Move Over Law or who drive aggressively. About 300 police departments and Pennsylvania State Police are taking part in the effort. The latest wave of enforcement has focused on speeding, tailgating, and violations of the Move Over Law. That ordinance requires drivers who come upon an emergency response area to either move into another lane or pass the area at no more than 20-miles-per-hour less than the posted speed limit.
wtae.com

Woman grazed by bullet in downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — There was heavy police activity in downtown Pittsburgh after a woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of Smithfield Street and Fourth Avenue at about 12:10 p.m. Public safety officials said a woman was found with a...
CBS Philly

Allegheny County teenager donates 200 turkeys to veterans

TARENTUM, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania teenager continues his mission to give back to local veterans. 17-year-old Wesley Westerman from Allegheny County has collected enough turkeys to give to more than 200 military veterans.And it's not just the turkey, but the entire Thanksgiving meal.Westerman started the turkey drive when he was just 13, and it's been growing ever since.He now has the help of two motorcycle clubs, the VFW and his family. But, he says he's not stopping there."I just wanted to keep going. I want other people within the community to start realizing that we need to get this bigger and start expanding," Wesley said. "I mean, Pa. is a big state and, I mean, we could definitely help put a lot of veterans."Wesley Westerman says this year, delivering the turkeys is much easier because he finally has his driver's license.
WTAJ

PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck

Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June […]
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana

HARRISBURG, PA – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland becomes...
WPXI Pittsburgh

This 30-acre estate in Sewickley Heights is for sale for $7.9M

PITTSBURGH — A property sprawling over 30 acres of land in Sewickley Heights is currently on the market for $7.9 million. The property, known as Faraway Farm, is an equestrian estate located at 202-204 Scaife Road. It includes a 20-room Georgian-style manor home. The property is listed with Nicole Kriebel of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Preferred Realty.
