ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uillinois.edu

Universities' Salute events strive to keep top students in Illinois

Robert Lane’s Salute to Academic Achievement role has changed since the early days of the prestigious event. The Southland College Prep administrator shifted from student participant to school convener. He now rounds up students from south of Chicago to attend the event that celebrates the state’s most talented students from traditionally underrepresented communities and minority groups.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden

ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy