Nearly 2 dozen displaced, 3 injured after car crashes into Bayview garage

Twenty-two residents at 3217 San Bruno Ave. are displaced, and three people are injured, after a car crashed into a garage following a collision with another vehicle. (San Francisco Fire Department)

Nearly two dozen residents of San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood were displaced and three people were recovering from serious injuries after two vehicles collided and one then crashed into the garage of a three-story, multi-level home.

The San Francisco Fire Department said on Friday morning that 18 adults and four children were displaced from the residence in the 3200 block of San Bruno Avenue after a Tesla crashed through the building's garage and struck its gas and water lines just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Tesla went into the garage moments after a crash with a Toyota Prius, injuring all three people in the two cars.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic rescue tools — otherwise known as the "jaws of life" — to rescue the victims, all of whom were recovering from serious injuries at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital as of Friday morning.

UPDATE: 3 RESCUED (TAKEN TO TRAUMA CENTER)- 14 DISPLACED BEING CARED FOR BY @RedCrossNorCal @SFTrafficSafety @shamannwalton https://t.co/KIylklk6dF pic.twitter.com/sckDFX1hL6 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 11, 2022

The Northern California Red Cross told The Examiner in an emailed statement on Friday that three volunteers responded to the scene. Officials said it's unknown how long the residents will be displaced following the "significant" damage to one building and "another building's utilities were impacted."

Many of the displaced residents "were able to gather essential personal belongings before leaving for the night," according to the Red Cross, and the organization's disaster financial assistance allowed residents to stay where they choose.

Police are investigating the crash, according to the Fire Department. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner in a statement that anyone with information about the accident can call the department at 415 575-4444, or text TIP411 by leading the message with "SFPD."

A spokesperson with the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection also didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication.