Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sfstandard.com
Steve Jobs, Janis Joplin and Anchor Beer: A New Book Celebrates SF’s Oldest Brewery
Devotees to the Cult of Steve Jobs will know the image well: The Apple founder sits on the floor in a lotus pose, his face framed by a shaggy haircut, his chin resting on top of the compact Macintosh resting in his lap. What many may not know is that...
sfstandard.com
A Weekend of Gratitude: The Standard Guide to All the Best of Thanksgiving in San Francisco
In a food-focused city like San Francisco, Thanksgiving is one of the year’s favorite holidays. Maybe because feasting with friends and family is not just a once-a-year event, most locals make an extra effort to celebrate the day with a next-level culinary experience. And that day is fast approaching!
40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays
San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
srhsoffleash.org
From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend
Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
sfstandard.com
Taste the Playa: Famous Burning Man Art Car Comes to the Bay
The Mexico City-based art car known to Burning Man regulars as Mayan Warrior is bringing a super-secret DJ lineup and a 300-watt laser light show to the Cow Palace this Saturday. The decked-out art car is not only on a mission to spread Burner culture and Mexican electronic music, but...
Is SF’s most stunning private library inside this $3.3M Forest Hill Tudor?
A down-to-the-studs renovation kept the home's historic charm.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Sunnyvale, CA
The first thing you will notice on the list of the 15 best restaurants in Sunnyvale is the diversity of the cuisine available. If you are a cultural foodie, you will have a wonderful time sampling the best restaurants in Jefferson. From Turkish BBQ at Mangal, where you can also...
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord’s Naan n Curry’s homestyle cuisine a local favorite
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 11, 2022) — Since it opened in 2011, Concord’s Naan n Curry has evolved into one of the most popular places to dine in the region. Under the tutelage of chef-owner Mohammad Akbar, the homestyle eatery serves about 400 meals of his brand of Indian-Pakistan cuisine to an adoring clientele every day. Such volume is a testament to Naan n Curry offering excellent value to a loyal customer base.
NBC Bay Area
How Will Tech Layoffs Impact Businesses in San Francisco?
Several small business owners in San Francisco are concerned after more companies have announced layoffs. The job cuts mean companies in the city may have more empty desks on top of downsizing office spaces during the pandemic. "We were kind of relying on those businesses around us," said Raziye Mitchell,...
The Almanac Online
Dessert destinations: New cakes, patisserie and pastry-forward coffee shops abound
As the weather takes a turn for the chillier and nightfall hits earlier, the Peninsula has come through for locals with a number of new outposts offering innovative baked goods and sweets, from cardamom croissants at Menlo Park's Canteen to mille-crepe cakes at Los Altos' Lady M; from petit fours at Lavender 'n Cream to ube pandesals and barfi at K&B Cafe.
sfstandard.com
So Where Was Rose Pak Born? Central Subway Plaque Sparks Debate
Days before the opening of the highly anticipated Chinatown-Rose Pak Station, a plaque at the entrance sparked heated debate over the birthplace of one of San Francisco’s most prominent Asian American figures. Was Rose Pak born in the northern Chinese province of Henan, as claimed on the newly minted...
Thieves on getaway scooters burglarize San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
The Instagram account making dating in the Bay Area a little easier
Overheard San Francisco has become a staple amongst young people living in the Bay Area. The account posts user-submitted snarky, funny comments and exchanges that people overhear others talking about.
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
sfstandard.com
Where Do Bartenders Drink? 5 Local Bars for Discerning Imbibers
When bartenders travel, they tend to visit—surprise!—bars. And when local barkeeps act as guides, they often steer their guests toward the best watering holes they know. We polled some top Bay Area mixologists, asking them to reveal their favorite spots and what makes them special. Smuggler’s Cove.
sfstandard.com
Photos of U2’s Bono Vandalizing an Iconic Work of SF Public Art
A little over 35 years ago, on Nov. 11, 1987, the singer of what was then the biggest rock group in the world, vandalized Vaillancourt Fountain at Justin Herman Plaza (now Embarcadero Plaza) in front of an estimated 20,000 people. Jay Blakesberg, contributing photographer to The Standard, was there to...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close
Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years. Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Wedding photographer fights off armed attackers to save couple's photos in San Francisco
A wedding photographer was pistol-whipped as he protected his client's photos during an attempted armed robbery in San Francisco.
wolfstreet.com
Dear Readers, Please Donate to Support WOLF STREET: Fall 2022 Reminder
Your donations have become crucial in keeping the site free and open to all. Thank you!!. Your support is crucial for WOLF STREET. It is also uplifting and heart-warming because donations tell me that what I’m doing matters to you. And I appreciate each donation immensely. Many of you...
Eater
This Affordable Pasta Pop-Up With a Cult Following in the East Bay Just Landed a Permanent Home
Sfizio, the popular pasta pop-up that’s been moving through Oakland and Oakland since 2020, has finally landed a permanent home: Chef Matt Solimano is set to bring Sfizio to Rockridge, taking over the Noodle Theory space and throwing open the doors in spring 2023. Solimano kicked around the idea...
Comments / 0