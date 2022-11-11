NYPD files charges against Amazon worker, 25, in alleged fire-extinguisher incident at Staten Island warehouse

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prison wasn’t the only thing weighing on Robert Mustari in the days following his arrest. Phone calls the defendant placed from Rikers Island were heard by a jury Thursday on day six of an attempted murder trial in state Supreme Court, St. George, surrounding a 2020 crash in New Springville in which he was driving. One that left his then love-interest, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO