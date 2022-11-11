ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

NYPD files charges against Amazon worker, 25, in alleged fire-extinguisher incident at Staten Island warehouse

By Maura Grunlund
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
The Staten Island Advance

Authorities detail injuries suffered by 8 Amazon workers in fire-extinguisher incident; man, 25, charged

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities detailed injuries suffered by eight employees when they allegedly were intentionally sprayed with a fire extinguisher in the Amazon warehouse in Bloomfield on Friday. Myles Lightner, 25, of Brooklyn, stands accused in the bizarre incident that began just before 6 a.m., injuring and panicking...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
‘You’re the one being dishonest to everyone, not me’: Staten Island driver accused of attempting to kill passenger takes stand at trial

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seventh day in the attempted murder trial of Robert Mustari saw the defendant take the stand himself, and paint a starkly different picture of the events that preceded a crash that left his passenger, local businesswoman and mother Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Jailhouse phone calls played of driver after crash that paralyzed Staten Island woman

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prison wasn’t the only thing weighing on Robert Mustari in the days following his arrest. Phone calls the defendant placed from Rikers Island were heard by a jury Thursday on day six of an attempted murder trial in state Supreme Court, St. George, surrounding a 2020 crash in New Springville in which he was driving. One that left his then love-interest, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say

A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
‘He only cared about himself!’: Closing arguments heard in Robert Mustari’s attempted-murder trial

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Slamming his hands down onto a wooden podium Tuesday in Supreme Court, St. George, assistant district attorney Nicholas Agostino laid out the prosecution’s closing argument in the attempted-murder trial of Robert Mustari. “The defendant — only — cared — about — himself!” Agostino shouted inside...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island, NY
