NYPD files charges against Amazon worker, 25, in alleged fire-extinguisher incident at Staten Island warehouse

Authorities detail injuries suffered by 8 Amazon workers in fire-extinguisher incident; man, 25, charged
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities detailed injuries suffered by eight employees when they allegedly were intentionally sprayed with a fire extinguisher in the Amazon warehouse in Bloomfield on Friday. Myles Lightner, 25, of Brooklyn, stands accused in the bizarre incident that began just before 6 a.m., injuring and panicking...
NBC New York
Man Arrested in Brutal NYC Pipe Beating of Subway Cleaner During AM Rush
The attacker behind this month's brutal beating of a subway custodian, bashed in the face with a metal pipe while working in the New York City transit system, has been arrested, police said. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathan Frias following his arrest Sunday, more than a week after the Nov. 4...
‘You’re the one being dishonest to everyone, not me’: Staten Island driver accused of attempting to kill passenger takes stand at trial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seventh day in the attempted murder trial of Robert Mustari saw the defendant take the stand himself, and paint a starkly different picture of the events that preceded a crash that left his passenger, local businesswoman and mother Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
Man, 28, accused of firing gun at car with people inside on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man stands accused of firing a gun multiple times at a vehicle in his home community of Clifton in September. Samuel Luo of Bowen Street has been charged in the incident on the 100 block of Park Hill Avenue on Sept. 26 at about 10:30 p.m., according to police and the criminal complaint.
Man beaten to death with wooden board in fight outside Queens gas station
The deadly attack happened around 2 a.m. Sunday outside a BP gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona.
NYPD raid on Annadale home nets fentanyl stash, authorities say. Man, 47, is indicted.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in Annadale early on an October morning and allege they found over 200 glassine envelopes containing the powerful opioid fentanyl and hundreds of illegal pills, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation. Officers armed with a search warrant swarmed the...
Woman plunges to her death from RFK Bridge: NYPD
A woman believed to be in her 30s plunged to her death from the RFK Bridge overnight Tuesday, according to police.
Armed men rob people of jewelry, Rolexes in brazen NYC Diamond District heist
The two masked bandits targeted three or four people, all believed to be employees or owners, as they left Avis Diamond on W. 47th Street around 8:15 p.m.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Deranged goon in Lower Manhattan bashes subway cleaner’s face with lead pipe: cops
The deranged suspect who assaulted an MTA-subcontracted custodial worker at the Chambers Street station on the E line on Nov. 4, 2022. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police need the public’s help in finding the deranged goon...
Jailhouse phone calls played of driver after crash that paralyzed Staten Island woman
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prison wasn’t the only thing weighing on Robert Mustari in the days following his arrest. Phone calls the defendant placed from Rikers Island were heard by a jury Thursday on day six of an attempted murder trial in state Supreme Court, St. George, surrounding a 2020 crash in New Springville in which he was driving. One that left his then love-interest, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
NBC New York
NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say
A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
Robbers steal man’s food container in Bronx subway station, leave victim with fractured ankle: NYPD
TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Robbers knocked a man to the ground in a Bronx subway station, rifled through his pockets and then took food from the victim, police said Saturday. The 57-year-old victim was on his way out of the Tremont Avenue station on the B and D lines when he was attacked early […]
Man shot in the stomach in the Bronx
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
Video shows 12-year-old girl being dragged by necklace snatching burglars on motor scooter in Queens
Police say the girl was walking home from school at the time.
NYPD Blue Mass scheduled for Nov. 17 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Bishop John J. O’Hara will celebrate the NYPD Blue Mass, which honors all officers for their bravery, courage and commitment to keeping Staten Island residents safe, on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Huguenot. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell...
‘He only cared about himself!’: Closing arguments heard in Robert Mustari’s attempted-murder trial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Slamming his hands down onto a wooden podium Tuesday in Supreme Court, St. George, assistant district attorney Nicholas Agostino laid out the prosecution’s closing argument in the attempted-murder trial of Robert Mustari. “The defendant — only — cared — about — himself!” Agostino shouted inside...
Ariana Grande’s brother viciously hit from behind and mugged in Midtown Manhattan
Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, was mugged in Midtown Manhattan last week, according to Fox 5 News. Frankie Grande was viciously hit from behind when was walking on Eighth Ave. between 43rd and 44th Streets around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. Two teens, ages 13 and 17, attacked and...
Three people shot, one fatally, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a swanky Manhattan neighborhood Saturday night, The New York Post Reported. Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said. Upon arriving at 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th avenues, police found three gunshot victims.
2 teens arrested after Ariana Grande's brother Frankie mugged in Midtown
Police say two teens - ages 13 and 17 - robbed the 39-year-old while he was walking in Midtown.
Staten Island Amazon worker allegedly pulled alarms, sprayed extinguishers on employees: Source
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A large number of police and fire personnel responded to the Amazon complex in Bloomfield on Friday morning after an employee allegedly pulled a fire alarm and sprayed fire extinguishers in the building and on employees, according to multiple sources. The FDNY was summoned to...
