Fort Worth, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth flights delayed by airport fuel pump fire

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A ground stop for inbound flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has been lifted following a fire at one of the airport's fuel pumps Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration . The fire was put out quickly, according to the airport.

Aerial view of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. A fuel pump fire at DFW Friday delayed flights. An FAA ground hold has been lifted and the fire was put out quickly according to the airport. File Photo courtesy of DFW International Airport.

Hundreds of flights in and out of DFW are being delayed due to the ground stop that was in effect due to that fire. As of 3:06 p.m. the average departure delays were 1 hour, 16 minutes.

Arrival delays were an average 57 minutes and decreasing.

"The airline's fuel contractor has restored operations at their facility, and they are in the process of sending fuel to aircraft. It will take some time to get fueling operations back to normal," the DFW airport tweet said.

UPDATE: The airlines' fuel contractor has restored operations at their facility, and they are in the process of sending fuel to aircraft. It will take some time to get fueling operations back to normal. Travelers should continue to check with their airline for flight updates.— DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) November 11, 2022

DFW served 62.6 million passengers last year, making it the second busiest U.S. airport.

The airport's air traffic control command center posted an announcement just before 11 a.m. that said a fuel system was offline and being inspected "due to prior fire."

DFW urged passengers to check their flight schedules as the airport works to get back to normal operations. No injuries were reported.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

