AROUND TOWN: Who will chair the Cobb legislative delegation?

Teri Anulewicz Robin Rayne

With the departure of State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, from the General Assembly, the chairmanship of the Cobb legislative delegation will be open for the taking come January.

Though State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, said earlier this week the gig “is basically a thankless job,” state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, is the first to tell us she’s ready to throw her hat in the ring.

The delegation will vote on electing a new chair in January. Anulewicz is currently vice chair of the delegation.

“I think I am the best suited to maintain the momentum that we had with Erick Allen when he served as chair, because he was fantastic,” she said.

Though the chair doesn’t end up with a great deal of pull under the Gold Dome — especially being in the minority party — Anulewicz said the position's first job is being the prime liaison between lawmakers and local power centers.

“This is one of the key parts of the job ... being a liaison between the members of the delegation and the key stakeholders in Cobb County,” she said. “And by stakeholders, I mean everyone. That ranges from the county commissioners to the mayors and city council members to the board of elections, CIDs, both of the school systems … We have six cities, soon to be seven cities … The chamber is one of the stakeholders. I think the press is one of those stakeholders.

“… I think one of the things that Erick did a really wonderful job of — and I would like to continue — is to have regular delegation meetings during the legislative session so that they can have those interactions,” she added.

Another of the chair’s duties is helping to manage local legislation — pay raises for judges and the like. We asked Anulewicz, given that some residents of the brand-new city of Mableton are already ready to de-annex from the city, whether that’s a bill we could expect to see her support.

“I don't know what the next step is. I think now that it's passed … the city has two years to develop their intergovernmental agreements, to do the things they need to do to actually be up and running as a city,” she said. “I do not know, in the meantime, if the legislature could change the boundaries. I don't know if you can change a boundary before a city is up and running and that's why (Erick) is trying to get some answers to that.”

She added, “… For that process, if there is a legislative remedy, I would defer to the representatives who represent the impacted areas.”

We also asked Anulewicz to introduce readers to some of the new members of the delegation.

“Doug (Stoner, who will replace Rep. Allen in House District 40) was my senator for many years, and then he was my colleague on the (Smyrna) city council … He has represented the area which is now HD 40 both in the House and in the Senate and on the city council … I'm very excited that he's coming in with a tremendous volume of institutional knowledge because of course, we have lost a tremendous amount of institutional knowledge in the House, with the departure of longtime representatives like Terry England, like Calvin Smyre, we've had retirees, Speaker (David) Ralston has resigned … So I'm very glad that Doug Stoner is joining the house, and is joining the Cobb delegation, because he has a tremendous amount of institutional knowledge and insight that he has gained from his decades of service to his community and to Cobb County.”

In House District 22, Jordan Ridley will represent a district that’s new to the county.

“He represents a part of the county that is very different from the part of the county that I represent. I represent … an area that is very densely populated, has a very different kind of business community than what you have in far northwest Cobb. So I'm looking forward to having his perspective in the delegation, because it's important for us all to remember that Cobb is such a big county and it's such a diverse county and it's such an economically vibrant county. I've got a giant skyscraper in my district, right? I don't have a lot of open pasture land.”

And in Senate District 6, former Atlanta Public Schools Chairman Jason Esteves will replace State Sen. Jen Jordan.

“One, the fact that he still wants to be in service after being on a school board I think speaks very highly of him,” she said. “When I talk about institutional knowledge, look at the institutional knowledge of education in Georgia that we have lost as a result of Lindsey Tippins retiring. So of course, I am delighted that we will be able to have that insight — Lindsey Tippins had firsthand school board experience. And now we're going to have the benefit of the firsthand school board experience of Jason Esteves, so I’m thrilled that he’s joining the delegation.”

Anulewicz indicated that after a highly contentious session this year, she’s hoping 2023 will run a bit smoother.

“I genuinely and truly hope that we will have that full engagement from every member of the delegation. We're not going to be talking about maps. I don't think we're gonna be talking about any additional cities anytime soon. And so I think that, again, we have an opportunity to be present, and to be there and to be accessible and to be responsive, to get to those stakeholders.”

SALUTE TO MORGAN: Outgoing Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan was honored Tuesday by the Cobb Board of Commissioners for his 34 years of service to the county.

Morgan, first appointed to the job by then-Gov. Zell Miller in 1998, was elected six times. He did not seek reelection this year — Democrat Makia Metzger was elected as Cobb’s next solicitor general on Election Day.

Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid read a proclamation recognizing Morgan’s long career.

Accomplishments include:

Expanding the Domestic Violence Unit, victim/Witness Unit and Diversion Program;Before becoming solicitor general, working for four years as a prosecutor in the Cobb District Attorney’s Office and for five years as chief assistant solicitor;As solicitor, overseeing prosecution of more than 2 million criminal misdemeanor cases;Leading a staff of 70 and managing an annual budget of more than $4 million;Serving in several civic and charitable associations.

The commission honored Morgan and urged the state of Georgia to bestow upon him the honorary title of solicitor general emeritus.

Morgan humbly accepted the honors, quoting the late Zell Miller, who Morgan called the best governor Georgia ever had.

“If you are walking by a fence and there's a turtle on top of the fencepost, you realize they didn't get there by themselves. Any accolades that I have achieved are because of these people,” Morgan said, gesturing to his staff.

In short remarks, the solicitor gave all credit to the lawyers and support staff in his office.

Ahead of his retirement, Morgan has been appointed to a part-time judgeship in the Cobb Magistrate Court.

TIP OF THE HAT: A former Cobb school board member returned to his old stomping grounds Thursday as the school district recognized his service to the county.

State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, served as board chairman for three of the 12 years (1997-2008) he served on the Cobb school board. He will have been a state senator for a dozen years when he retires in January.

“He was actually on the board that hired me into Cobb County, so you can partially blame him for that,” Superintendent Chris Ragsdale joked in remarks at Thursday’s school board meeting.

Ragsdale noted Tippins’ persistent support of public education in all his leadership roles, adding the outgoing senator has “always been a consensus builder.”

“Each year of his public service, Senator Tippins donated his earnings for student scholarships,” Ragsdale said. “And this is just totally amazing: it totaled nearly $500,000 of donations to students, so that is absolutely putting your money where your mouth is.”

Tippins called it “a real special honor and privilege” to be welcomed back.

“Being able to participate in education in Cobb County, I may be the only ditch-digger that’s ever run for the school board, but that being said, it was an honor to serve and as Chris said, one of my closest friends on the board was Betty Gray, and she always told me, she said, ‘Keep your eye on the students,’” Tippins said.

He added Gray, the legendary Cobb educator and former school board member who died in June, used to tell him the adults argue too much, and to stay focused on the needs of the students.

“I’m of the firm belief that in our changing times today, we face many challenges we’ve not had before, but I think the potential for the great equalizer in our society today is a quality education for all students, or the availability of a quality education,” Tippins said.

LOCAL FAMILY READY TO FEUD: A local Cobb family will appear on “Family Feud,” the TV game show, next week.

The show tells us the Kelly family of Kennesaw will be on the show Tuesday, Nov. 15. To cheer them on, check your TV listings to see how you can tune in.

STATE OF SOUTH COBB: The duo of Ollie Clemons, mayor of Austell, and Al Thurman, mayor of Powder Springs, will present the “State of South Cobb” address at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s final South Cobb Area Council of the year.

“They will discuss the latest happenings in economic development as well as community central updates,” the Cobb Chamber said in its announcement. “With new co-working spaces opening and park renovations, there is much to celebrate and anticipate in South Cobb.”

Also at the meeting, the chamber will announce the Citizens of the Year for Austell, Mableton and Powder Springs.

The South Cobb Area Council will meet Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cobb County Police Department Training Center in Austell.

LENNY'S LIVES: The Journal reported in September that Lenny's Hair Salon at 95 Church Street in Marietta would be forced out of its location due to a new landlord's rent increase.

That Sept. 30 MDJ article, "Marietta small businesses say new landlord is pushing them out," caught the attention of the owners of Hawg & Ale Smokehouse, said Lenny Thompson, owner of Lenny's Hair Salon.

"The guy from Hawg & Ale (Buddy Finethy) reached out to me and said that he was getting ready to call it quits and (asked) if I wanted to take over his space," Thompson explained.

Hawg & Ale closed last month shortly after celebrating its five-year anniversary. It operated out of a building on Powder Springs Street, a block south of Marietta Square.

Thompson said the salon will remain open at its current location until Christmas and then move to the space on Powder Springs Street. He hopes to reopen at the new location by the second week of January.

"It's a huge relief for me," Thompson said of the new location, which is walking distance from the salon's current spot.

And the lease for Lenny's new digs?

"Definitely a much more manageable lease," Thompson said.