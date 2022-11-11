Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Bird may not have enough funds to continue shared micromobility business
Bird closed out the third quarter with $38.5 million in free cash flow. Without additional funding, the company said it would be unable to meet its obligations over the next year. Bird points to “factors beyond its control” like current market volatility that could impact if and how Bird receives further equity or debt financing.
Meta says it will lay off more than 11,000 staff as Mark Zuckerberg claims the company is 'deeply underestimated'
Meta on Wednesday said it planned to lay off more than 11,000 employees, or 13% of its workforce. Its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said in a staff memo that the layoffs were a "last resort." Meta is one of several big-name tech companies that have embarked on sweeping layoffs.
If you can't afford to buy a home right now, a 'renter for life' Yale economist explains why renting forever might be the smarter option anyway
Yale economist James Choi explains why, for some Americans, renting a home and investing money elsewhere might be a better path to wealth than buying.
TechCrunch
MadKudu lands $18M led by Felicis for its lead scoring platform
The idea is that new software tools can find their way into a company by landing first in the hands of employees. In an economic downturn especially, the model is attractive because it doesn’t rely on a massive (expensive) salesforce but rather a groundswell of interest. Yammer, a kind of social network for enterprises, kicked off the wave when it was founded in 2008, just ahead of a major financial crisis.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Bootstrapping basics, fintech’s future, tech employers gain advantage
For founders who are interested in building on their own, maintaining control and staying off the fundraising treadmill for as long as possible, investor/entrepreneur Marjorie Radlo-Zandi sets out five basic principles for bootstrapped founders in her latest TC+ article. It’s not for everyone: Self-funded companies will ask more from their...
getnews.info
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
Home Depot releases dim holiday forecast
The company's annual forecast appeared to signal weak expectations with the upcoming holiday season as the housing market slows.
getnews.info
Anson Lim, Branding and Digital Marketing Expert, Reveals How to Become a Tier Above the Rest Through the Power of Branding and Digital Marketing
Anson Lim is an experienced branding and digital marketing expert who prides himself in his ability to establish a powerful brand for his clients. He collaborates with his clients to strengthen and value-add to their marketing efforts, creating unique selling points differentiating them from their competitors in the industry. Through the design of effective campaigns, his clients excel and their brand gains more traction, allowing sales to increase exponentially. Significant sales growth can be attributed to two main factors; firstly, the improvement of his client’s brand identity and secondly, through engagement of Anson’s digital marketing expertise.
US News and World Report
Tech, Commodity Stocks Help Europe's STOXX 600 Close Higher for Fourth-Day
(Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 index closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in technology and commodity stocks after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data bolstered hopes of less-aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the coming months. The continent-wide index rose 0.4%, logging its fourth-straight session of gains and erasing intraday losses...
TechCrunch
LF Europe’s Project Sylva wants to create an open source telco cloud stack
The project aims to create a production-grade open source telco cloud stack and a common framework and reference implementation to “reduce fragmentation of the cloud infrastructure layer for telecommunication and edge services.” Currently, five carriers (Telefonica, Telecom Italia, Orange, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom) and two vendors (Ericsson and Nokia) are working on the project.
TechCrunch
How the FirstBuild product co-creation studio is changing how new things are made
You typically make products in enormous quantities at pretty slim margins. In order to recoup your development, tooling and launch marketing costs, you need to create and sell a huge number of products. To ensure that that’s possible, you’d probably end up doing a bunch of user and market research to ascertain that you have the highest chance of success with your products.
TechCrunch
GoFreight raises $23M to become the “Shopify of freight forwarding”
The Los Angeles and Taipei-based startup has raised $23 million in Series A funding, co-led by Flex Capital and Headline. The round included participation from LFX Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital and returning investors Mucker Capital, Cornerstone Ventures and Red Building Capital. GoFreight, which currently has about 1,000 customers, helps...
Quectel Announces C-V2X Module AG18 to Enhance Driving Safety and Efficiency
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT and automotive solutions provider, today announces the launch of its new AG18 module, one of the next generation of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) modules. Featuring PC5 direct communications, the module enables vehicles to effectively communicate with one another and with their surroundings, ensuring improved safety and traffic efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005192/en/ Quectel announces C-V2X module AG18 to enhance driving safety and efficiency (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Indian fintech Lentra raises $60M to expand loans-as-a-service for banks
Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Susquehanna International Group (SIG) led the round with strategic participation also from Citi Ventures, a subsidiary of the New York-based investment banking giant Citigroup. This is Citi Ventures’ first investment in a fintech out of India, and this round overall underscores how far the...
The US dollar has fallen to a 3-month low after easing inflation in October dampened expectations for more big rate hikes
The US Dollar Index dropped to a three-month low on Tuesday, dipping below 106. The greenback was under pressure after US wholesale inflation cooled more than expected in October. The Fed will likely slow rate hikes in December but a full-on Fed pivot remains elusive. A key gauge of the...
Business Insider
High-performance computing saves the day
Welcome to Dataville, a city that wants the best for its residents. Whether there's a cyberattack or a heart attack, Microsoft Azure's high-performance computing solutions and Intel's processing speed empower Dataville's citizens to thwart danger, protect themselves, and innovate to create a better city. Dataville fights financial threats. Many of...
Phison Elevates Technology Solutions in 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller and storage solutions, today announced significant milestones in 2022 that were highlighted by key partnerships, product innovations and advancements, and overall technology leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005006/en/ Phison announces 2022 technology leadership milestones. (Graphic: Phison)
U.S. Argonne National Lab scales up startup SambaNova's latest AI system
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) computing startup SambaNova Systems said on Monday it delivered eight units of its latest AI system to the U.S. Argonne National Laboratory, which is expanding its AI offering to researchers.
LTI and Mindtree to Start Operating as a Merged Entity From November 14, 2022
MUMBAI & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI) and Mindtree (BSE: 532819, NSE: MINDTREE), leading technology consulting and digital solutions companies under the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group, announced that both Mumbai and Bengaluru Benches of Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) have approved, via two separate orders, the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between the two companies and their respective shareholders and creditors under section 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005625/en/ Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree (Photo: Business Wire)
Keysight Licenses Simulation Software Technology to Altium for PCB Design Solutions
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Altium LLC (ASX:ALU) recently licensed Keysight’s advanced electromagnetic simulation technology to develop power analysis solutions for PCB designers. Keysight and Altium are partnering to address the needs of hardware engineers who are not power integrity experts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005709/en/ Power Analyzer integrates Keysight’s electromagnetic (EM) simulation technology to support an interactive analyze-modify-analyze methodology in the Altium Designer PCB layout environment. (Photo: Business Wire)
