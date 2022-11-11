ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Bird may not have enough funds to continue shared micromobility business

Bird closed out the third quarter with $38.5 million in free cash flow. Without additional funding, the company said it would be unable to meet its obligations over the next year. Bird points to “factors beyond its control” like current market volatility that could impact if and how Bird receives further equity or debt financing.
TechCrunch

MadKudu lands $18M led by Felicis for its lead scoring platform

The idea is that new software tools can find their way into a company by landing first in the hands of employees. In an economic downturn especially, the model is attractive because it doesn’t rely on a massive (expensive) salesforce but rather a groundswell of interest. Yammer, a kind of social network for enterprises, kicked off the wave when it was founded in 2008, just ahead of a major financial crisis.
getnews.info

Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events

Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
getnews.info

Anson Lim, Branding and Digital Marketing Expert, Reveals How to Become a Tier Above the Rest Through the Power of Branding and Digital Marketing

Anson Lim is an experienced branding and digital marketing expert who prides himself in his ability to establish a powerful brand for his clients. He collaborates with his clients to strengthen and value-add to their marketing efforts, creating unique selling points differentiating them from their competitors in the industry. Through the design of effective campaigns, his clients excel and their brand gains more traction, allowing sales to increase exponentially. Significant sales growth can be attributed to two main factors; firstly, the improvement of his client’s brand identity and secondly, through engagement of Anson’s digital marketing expertise.
US News and World Report

Tech, Commodity Stocks Help Europe's STOXX 600 Close Higher for Fourth-Day

(Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 index closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in technology and commodity stocks after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data bolstered hopes of less-aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the coming months. The continent-wide index rose 0.4%, logging its fourth-straight session of gains and erasing intraday losses...
TechCrunch

LF Europe’s Project Sylva wants to create an open source telco cloud stack

The project aims to create a production-grade open source telco cloud stack and a common framework and reference implementation to “reduce fragmentation of the cloud infrastructure layer for telecommunication and edge services.” Currently, five carriers (Telefonica, Telecom Italia, Orange, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom) and two vendors (Ericsson and Nokia) are working on the project.
TechCrunch

How the FirstBuild product co-creation studio is changing how new things are made

You typically make products in enormous quantities at pretty slim margins. In order to recoup your development, tooling and launch marketing costs, you need to create and sell a huge number of products. To ensure that that’s possible, you’d probably end up doing a bunch of user and market research to ascertain that you have the highest chance of success with your products.
TechCrunch

GoFreight raises $23M to become the “Shopify of freight forwarding”

The Los Angeles and Taipei-based startup has raised $23 million in Series A funding, co-led by Flex Capital and Headline. The round included participation from LFX Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital and returning investors Mucker Capital, Cornerstone Ventures and Red Building Capital. GoFreight, which currently has about 1,000 customers, helps...
The Associated Press

Quectel Announces C-V2X Module AG18 to Enhance Driving Safety and Efficiency

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT and automotive solutions provider, today announces the launch of its new AG18 module, one of the next generation of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) modules. Featuring PC5 direct communications, the module enables vehicles to effectively communicate with one another and with their surroundings, ensuring improved safety and traffic efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005192/en/ Quectel announces C-V2X module AG18 to enhance driving safety and efficiency (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Indian fintech Lentra raises $60M to expand loans-as-a-service for banks

Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Susquehanna International Group (SIG) led the round with strategic participation also from Citi Ventures, a subsidiary of the New York-based investment banking giant Citigroup. This is Citi Ventures’ first investment in a fintech out of India, and this round overall underscores how far the...
Business Insider

High-performance computing saves the day

Welcome to Dataville, a city that wants the best for its residents. Whether there's a cyberattack or a heart attack, Microsoft Azure's high-performance computing solutions and Intel's processing speed empower Dataville's citizens to thwart danger, protect themselves, and innovate to create a better city. Dataville fights financial threats. Many of...
The Associated Press

Phison Elevates Technology Solutions in 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller and storage solutions, today announced significant milestones in 2022 that were highlighted by key partnerships, product innovations and advancements, and overall technology leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005006/en/ Phison announces 2022 technology leadership milestones. (Graphic: Phison)
The Associated Press

LTI and Mindtree to Start Operating as a Merged Entity From November 14, 2022

MUMBAI & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI) and Mindtree (BSE: 532819, NSE: MINDTREE), leading technology consulting and digital solutions companies under the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group, announced that both Mumbai and Bengaluru Benches of Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) have approved, via two separate orders, the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between the two companies and their respective shareholders and creditors under section 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005625/en/ Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Keysight Licenses Simulation Software Technology to Altium for PCB Design Solutions

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Altium LLC (ASX:ALU) recently licensed Keysight’s advanced electromagnetic simulation technology to develop power analysis solutions for PCB designers. Keysight and Altium are partnering to address the needs of hardware engineers who are not power integrity experts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005709/en/ Power Analyzer integrates Keysight’s electromagnetic (EM) simulation technology to support an interactive analyze-modify-analyze methodology in the Altium Designer PCB layout environment. (Photo: Business Wire)
