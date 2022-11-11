Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Biden vows investigation into claims Russia fired missile at Poland that killed two
Poland is increasing its “readiness” of some military units after a report that an explosion that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles, Polish officials said. The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast in the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland, was caused by Russia. Poland is now verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said. Article 4 allows NATO members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security,...
Egypt calls reports of surveillance at COP27 ‘ludicrous’
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A senior Egyptian diplomat has dismissed as “ludicrous” Monday reports that his country’s police have been conducting surveillance of participants at this year’s U.N. climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh. The United Nations said Sunday that it was investigating allegations of...
European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow’s biggest supporter, China, saying that this week’s meeting of the world’s largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow’s push “to use food and energy as weapons.”
Biden convenes ‘emergency’ G7 and Nato meeting after Russian-made rockets strike Poland
Leaders of Nato and G7 nations have agreed at an emergency meeting convened by US President Joe Biden to support Poland’s investigation into a strike on its territory by a Russian-made rocket.The explosion in the Nato member state, which is understood to have killed at least two people, came as a wave of Russian missiles hit civilian targets across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv.Nato and G7 leaders, including Mr Biden and British prime minister Rishi Sunak condemned the assault on Ukraine as “barbaric”.But Mr Biden said that “preliminary information” about the trajectory of the missile which landed in Poland near...
Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech
Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was “unlikely” that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland’s investigation into what it had called a “Russian-made” missile. Biden spoke after he convened an “emergency” meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations on the attack that killed two people in the eastern part of Poland near the Ukraine border. “There is preliminary information that contests that,” Biden told reporters when asked if the missile had been fired from Russia. “It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see.” It was not immediately clear whether Biden was suggesting that the missile hadn’t been fired by Russia at all. Ukraine still maintains stocks of former Soviet and Russian-made weaponry, including the S-300 air-defense missile system.
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Two missiles or rockets have struck a farm in Poland, killing two people, according to local reports.
Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — It still happens to Silene Frederiksz-Hoogzand after more than eight years. Walking down the street, she will see a girl with long, dark hair or a young man in a baseball cap and think, that’s my son Bryce or his girlfriend, Daisy. But the...
Cambodian leader leaves G-20 early after COVID-19 diagnosis
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country’s capital. The diagnosis came as the...
Harris to visit Philippines in show of US support on China
US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel next week to a Philippine island near waters claimed by China, an official said Wednesday, in a show of support to the US ally. She will be the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan, the largest Philippine province, which is not claimed by Beijing but lies along hotly contested waters in the South China Sea.
As climate warms, a China planner advocates “sponge cities”
BEIJING (AP) — To cushion the impact of extreme weather due to climate change, a Chinese landscape architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called “sponge cities.”. Yu Kongjian, who spoke to The Associated Press in Beijing, uses sweeping language to express...
US judge throws out policy used to block migrant entry
A US federal judge ruled Tuesday that the government could not use public health rules to block the entry of asylum-seeking migrants, marking the apparent end of a controversial Donald Trump-era policy that has been criticized as cruel and ineffective. The ruling came six months after a Louisiana judge ruled in a separate suit that Biden's administration, which inherited the Title 42 policy from Donald Trump, could not drop it.
Israel rushes to protect marine life as Mediterranean warms
ROSH HANIKRA MARINE RESERVE, Israel (AP) — Between the cliffs and crags of Israel’s submerged prehistoric coastline, a Mediterranean ecosystem is surging back to life. Giant groupers flourish among the rocks, a psychedelic purple nudibranch sea slug clings to an outcrop, and a pair of rays skate along the undisturbed sandy bottom.
Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country, an FBI official said Monday. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high...
Ivory Coast to withdraw peacekeepers from Mali after arrests
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast will be gradually withdrawing its military contingent from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali after failing to secure the release of 46 Ivorian soldiers who have been accused of being mercenaries. The announcement was made in a letter, which was sent to...
