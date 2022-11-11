Woman Makes Adorable Runner Out of Target Clearance Bathmats

We want to make one now!

You'd be surprised how many DIY projects are going viral on TikTok with the simplest of things. Things you might even have laying around your home already, such as zip ties . Or items you can find at Target that were meant to be used for something else.

This TikTok account @em.bender.designs shares in her video, what she did with bathroom mats, she found at Target. And no she didn't use them for her bathroom.

These are cute. But bathroom mats can often be a hit or miss when it comes to color and design. This TikTok creator got lucky.

The idea of turning bathroom mats into a rug for your bedroom is genius, as they tend to be pricey. And with $3 a pop it certainly was a steal. Better yet - these are washable.

And honestly, nothing is more relaxing than sewing or crocheting while watching your favorite TV show. However, according to this creator, it took her a month to finish, as taking a lot of breaks in between were necessary. I could imagine her hand probably experienced some cramps and soreness. She also mentioned that it wasn't a budget hack but that she liked that pattern and I guess sewing too. And the final results are stunning.

If you want to try this hack yourself, all you need is some thick sturdy yarn and a thick needle.

That's it.

Looking at the comments section, this brilliant hack was a winner. One TikToker even gave a piece of advice saying not to put them in the dryer, as rubber-backed mats can start a fire.

Good to know!