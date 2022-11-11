Read full article on original website
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Turnto10.com
'Wait your turn fat man' dueling decorations in North Providence help to lift spirits
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Dueling holiday decorations are a cause for a lot of laughs in North Providence. It's an ongoing debate every year: when does society believe it's appropriate to put up Christmas decorations?. Two neighbors along Mineral Spring Avenue have different opinions and it shows when...
Turnto10.com
Former Providence Royal Plastics demonstrator celebrates 100th birthday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence woman reached a milestone Monday as she turned 100 years old. Mary DiValerio lives at Capitol Ridge Senior Living in Providence. She was an in-home salesperson and demonstrator for Providence's Royal Plastics and Hopkins Novelty. She was also a dancer, square dancing with...
Turnto10.com
Historic home in Narragansett previously marked for demolition moves down the road
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — A house at 175 Boston Neck Road in Narragansett was moved to Wood Avenue on Tuesday morning. The historic home - known as Broadmoor - was built in 1896, according to the South County Independent. The home had been marked for demolition, and was moved...
Turnto10.com
Fire spreads through Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Flames spread through a home in Cranston on Monday morning. Nobody was injured in the fire at 22 Victory St. Investigators said the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The cause was under investigation.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police say antisemitic messages dropped in Oakland Beach neighborhood
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said Tuesday that more than 200 "racially charged" messages were dropped in residents' yards in one area of the city. "During the overnight hours we have responded to multiple homes in the Oakland Beach area of the city that reported finding suspicious packages with racially charged messages found on front lawns," police said in a social media post.
Turnto10.com
Fire destroys family-owned business in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A long-time family business in Fall River was destroyed by an overnight fire. Firefighters responded to Burns Power Tools on Bishop Mariano Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Monday. Shattered windows were visible, but that was just the beginning of the destruction inside and surrounding...
Turnto10.com
Car strikes person on motorized bike in Cranston
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Police crews on the scene of a crash told NBC 10 News a car struck a person on a motorized bike in Cranston on Monday night. Police said the collision at Cranston Street and Dyer Ave sent the person onto the car's hood. According to...
Turnto10.com
Police: Man injured in collision with bus in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police told NBC 10 News a man suffered minor injuries after colliding with a bus on Elmwood Avenue on Monday. Police said it appears the man may have walked into the side of the bus before the bus drove off around 7 p.m. No further information...
Turnto10.com
Non-profit calls for support to collect coats for underserved communities
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cold weather waits for no one. It's why one local non-profit is encouraging everyone to join its annual coat drive. The "Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange" program started more than 20 years ago, collecting coats and other winter clothing to keep neighbors warm. In a...
Turnto10.com
November 2022 features the most 70-degree days on record
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — With a high of 74 degrees on Saturday, just one degree shy of a new record, Providence has recorded seven days at or above 70 degrees for the month - which is a new record in and of itself. Temperatures will not be nearly as...
Turnto10.com
Providence mayors past and present make 4 recommendations on schools to Smiley
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence mayors past and present on Monday outlined education recommendations for Mayor-elect Brett Smiley. Mayor Jorge Elorza, former Mayors Angel Taveras and Joseph Paolino Jr. met with Smiley at City Hall. The mayors made the following recommendations to the incoming mayor: address the management structure...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police investigate accidental death
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police are investigating an accidental death in the city on Monday morning. Police say video surveillance footage shows a man in his 50s fall while apparently intoxicated in the area of Armistice Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Turnto10.com
Fire in Fall River building sends large plumes of smoke into air
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River firefighters remained at the scene of a fire early Tuesday morning, hours after it broke out. They worked all night in the cold to try to stop the fire at Burns Power Tools on Mariano Bishop Boulevard from spreading to neighboring businesses.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island College waives application fee for state residents on Tuesday
Any state resident who wants to attend Rhode Island College can apply for free on Tuesday. Undergraduate and graduate students will see the $50 fee for fall 2023 or spring 2023 applications waived. RIC said waiving the application fee removes a financial barrier and incentivizes early applications. Students who apply...
Turnto10.com
South Kingstown tops North Kingstown for Division I boys soccer title
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown spoiled North Kingstown’s undefeated season as the Rebels defeated the Skippers, 3-1, on Sunday to win the Division I boys soccer state title at Cranston Stadium. South Kingstown took a 2-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Cody Granville in the...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Education commissioner responds to Providence Schools criticism
(WJAR) — Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is speaking out one day after a controversial press conference and anonymous letter targeting Providence schools was sent to the superintendent. Current and former Providence mayors met Monday, encouraging incoming mayor Brett Smiley to take on the teacher’s union. Among a...
Turnto10.com
Police chase ends in arrest of Woonsocket man on multiple charges
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Woonsocket man is accused of drunk driving and other offenses after police chased him through multiple towns on Monday night. Woonsocket police followed a grey Chevrolet Silverado over the town line into North Smithfield just before 10:30 p.m. Police said in the report that...
Turnto10.com
A stormy night ahead with even a few snowflakes
First flakes of the season for parts of Southern New England tonight as a low pressure passes to the southeast. Precipitation arrives between 8PM-11PM. There is a chance for a brief period of snow in northwest Rhode Island at the onset of precipitation. Yet, snow quickly transitions to rain as warm air filters into Southern New England.
Turnto10.com
Man connected to 2018 police-involved shooting in Easton sentenced
A man connected to a police-involved shooting in Easton after he tried to break into two homes and pointed a look alike gun at officers in a 2018 incident has been sentenced to state prison, a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney said Monday. Serge Andre was sentenced to...
Turnto10.com
Fundraiser held for 1-year-old boy who suffered traumatic brain injury
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of friends and family members rallied around 1-year-old Odin Mello on Sunday. A fundraiser was held at Hill’s Tavern & Grill in Chepachet for Mello, who suffered a traumatic brain injury after he was allegedly abused in Lincoln. Mello is out of the...
