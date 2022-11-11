ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Turnto10.com

Former Providence Royal Plastics demonstrator celebrates 100th birthday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence woman reached a milestone Monday as she turned 100 years old. Mary DiValerio lives at Capitol Ridge Senior Living in Providence. She was an in-home salesperson and demonstrator for Providence's Royal Plastics and Hopkins Novelty. She was also a dancer, square dancing with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire spreads through Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Flames spread through a home in Cranston on Monday morning. Nobody was injured in the fire at 22 Victory St. Investigators said the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The cause was under investigation.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick police say antisemitic messages dropped in Oakland Beach neighborhood

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said Tuesday that more than 200 "racially charged" messages were dropped in residents' yards in one area of the city. "During the overnight hours we have responded to multiple homes in the Oakland Beach area of the city that reported finding suspicious packages with racially charged messages found on front lawns," police said in a social media post.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire destroys family-owned business in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A long-time family business in Fall River was destroyed by an overnight fire. Firefighters responded to Burns Power Tools on Bishop Mariano Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Monday. Shattered windows were visible, but that was just the beginning of the destruction inside and surrounding...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Car strikes person on motorized bike in Cranston

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Police crews on the scene of a crash told NBC 10 News a car struck a person on a motorized bike in Cranston on Monday night. Police said the collision at Cranston Street and Dyer Ave sent the person onto the car's hood. According to...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Man injured in collision with bus in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police told NBC 10 News a man suffered minor injuries after colliding with a bus on Elmwood Avenue on Monday. Police said it appears the man may have walked into the side of the bus before the bus drove off around 7 p.m. No further information...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

November 2022 features the most 70-degree days on record

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — With a high of 74 degrees on Saturday, just one degree shy of a new record, Providence has recorded seven days at or above 70 degrees for the month - which is a new record in and of itself. Temperatures will not be nearly as...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence mayors past and present make 4 recommendations on schools to Smiley

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence mayors past and present on Monday outlined education recommendations for Mayor-elect Brett Smiley. Mayor Jorge Elorza, former Mayors Angel Taveras and Joseph Paolino Jr. met with Smiley at City Hall. The mayors made the following recommendations to the incoming mayor: address the management structure...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police investigate accidental death

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police are investigating an accidental death in the city on Monday morning. Police say video surveillance footage shows a man in his 50s fall while apparently intoxicated in the area of Armistice Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire in Fall River building sends large plumes of smoke into air

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River firefighters remained at the scene of a fire early Tuesday morning, hours after it broke out. They worked all night in the cold to try to stop the fire at Burns Power Tools on Mariano Bishop Boulevard from spreading to neighboring businesses.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island College waives application fee for state residents on Tuesday

Any state resident who wants to attend Rhode Island College can apply for free on Tuesday. Undergraduate and graduate students will see the $50 fee for fall 2023 or spring 2023 applications waived. RIC said waiving the application fee removes a financial barrier and incentivizes early applications. Students who apply...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team: Education commissioner responds to Providence Schools criticism

(WJAR) — Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is speaking out one day after a controversial press conference and anonymous letter targeting Providence schools was sent to the superintendent. Current and former Providence mayors met Monday, encouraging incoming mayor Brett Smiley to take on the teacher’s union. Among a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police chase ends in arrest of Woonsocket man on multiple charges

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Woonsocket man is accused of drunk driving and other offenses after police chased him through multiple towns on Monday night. Woonsocket police followed a grey Chevrolet Silverado over the town line into North Smithfield just before 10:30 p.m. Police said in the report that...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

A stormy night ahead with even a few snowflakes

First flakes of the season for parts of Southern New England tonight as a low pressure passes to the southeast. Precipitation arrives between 8PM-11PM. There is a chance for a brief period of snow in northwest Rhode Island at the onset of precipitation. Yet, snow quickly transitions to rain as warm air filters into Southern New England.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Man connected to 2018 police-involved shooting in Easton sentenced

A man connected to a police-involved shooting in Easton after he tried to break into two homes and pointed a look alike gun at officers in a 2018 incident has been sentenced to state prison, a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney said Monday. Serge Andre was sentenced to...
EASTON, MA

