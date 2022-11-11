ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

The G-20 summit kicks off Tuesday. Here's what to expect.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the summit and instead will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Economists are not expecting much from U.S. President Joe Biden's scheduled bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday. World leaders are kicking off a meeting Tuesday on...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise following another lighter-than-expected inflation report

The S&P 500 rose Tuesday after another report signaled that inflation could be slowing. The broad market index advanced 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73 points, or 0.2%. Major indexes traded off their highs, with the Dow and S&P briefly dipping...
CNBC

Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes, latest Russia jitters

Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while reports around Russian missiles killing two people in Poland led to some demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold held its ground at $1,776.50 per ounce, as of 0103...
CNBC

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022: Cramer says wait to buy this surging retailer

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how October's softening Producer Price Index will affect the market. Jim shares his outlook for China-exposed stocks in the portfolio after productive talks with the U.S. Also, Jim gives his reasoning for waiting to buy a surging retail stock in the portfolio until after its earnings call Wednesday.
CNBC

Stock futures fall as investors await October retail sales

Stock futures fell in overnight trading as investors weighed another lighter-than-expected inflation report and looked ahead to retail sales data due out Wednesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.2% and 0.17%, respectively. All the...
CNBC

Making sense of the Fed speak and PPI report

CNBC's Steve Liesman joins the traders to discuss how the Fed talks about inflation and its potential response to the PPI report. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Mike Khouw and Karen Finerman.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to weigh in on the fallout of crypto exchange FTX and what it means for the market for digital assets. "After this FTX collapse, liquidity in the market is poor," Marszalek tells CNBC. "A number of these smaller coins may have to be delisted in an effort to protect the consumers."
CNBC

S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower to snap two-day rally, Dow sheds 200 points

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says there's a ‘real possibility’ the Fed can engineer a soft landing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "If we can see the end of the purchasing spree … it's a huge positive for stocks. It helps that we've finally worked out the kinks in the supply chain that were creating shortages all over the place. Put it all together, and there's a real possibility the Fed can indeed engineer that fabled soft landing for the economy," he said.
CNBC

Oil prices steady as China Covid worries outweigh supply concerns

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as Covid-19 cases in China continued to climb, sparking worries of lower fuel demand in the world's top crude importer, and outweighing concerns about an escalation of geopolitical tensions and tighter oil supply. Brent crude futures dropped by 6 cents, or 0.1%, to...
CNBC

Many applauded the Biden-Xi meeting, but one strategist is skeptical about what it means for trade

"I do think the trend is for actually increasing technology restrictions and export restrictions," said Yung-yu Ma of BMO Wealth Management. But the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which included an agreement to continue dialogue through unspecified plans for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Beijing, were mostly received with optimism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy