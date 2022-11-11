Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Investors bought nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October. Here's the best time to cash them in, experts say
Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If you're one of the masses of new I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say. If you're one of the masses...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
CNBC
The G-20 summit kicks off Tuesday. Here's what to expect.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the summit and instead will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Economists are not expecting much from U.S. President Joe Biden's scheduled bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday. World leaders are kicking off a meeting Tuesday on...
CNBC
Bezos urges consumers and business owners to reduce risk in the face of a likely recession
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos once again warned of the challenges of an economic recession. He urged consumers and small business owners to reduce their risk by holding cash and delaying big purchases. Many executives have recently warned of difficult economic times ahead, with a fresh wave of layoffs and cost...
CNBC
Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise following another lighter-than-expected inflation report
The S&P 500 rose Tuesday after another report signaled that inflation could be slowing. The broad market index advanced 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73 points, or 0.2%. Major indexes traded off their highs, with the Dow and S&P briefly dipping...
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
CNBC
Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes, latest Russia jitters
Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while reports around Russian missiles killing two people in Poland led to some demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold held its ground at $1,776.50 per ounce, as of 0103...
CNBC
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022: Cramer says wait to buy this surging retailer
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how October's softening Producer Price Index will affect the market. Jim shares his outlook for China-exposed stocks in the portfolio after productive talks with the U.S. Also, Jim gives his reasoning for waiting to buy a surging retail stock in the portfolio until after its earnings call Wednesday.
CNBC
Stock futures fall as investors await October retail sales
Stock futures fell in overnight trading as investors weighed another lighter-than-expected inflation report and looked ahead to retail sales data due out Wednesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.2% and 0.17%, respectively. All the...
CNBC
Washington lobbyists sever ties with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after crypto exchange implodes
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his allies are losing advocates in Washington. Lobbyists who worked for FTX and Guarding Against Pandemics, a nonprofit partially funded by Bankman-Fried and run by his brother, told CNBC they have severed ties. FTX announced Friday that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy...
CNBC
Making sense of the Fed speak and PPI report
CNBC's Steve Liesman joins the traders to discuss how the Fed talks about inflation and its potential response to the PPI report. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Mike Khouw and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to weigh in on the fallout of crypto exchange FTX and what it means for the market for digital assets. "After this FTX collapse, liquidity in the market is poor," Marszalek tells CNBC. "A number of these smaller coins may have to be delisted in an effort to protect the consumers."
CNBC
'We will see spectacular failures': CEOs and investors on what the end of cheap money means for tech
LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
CNBC
Fed Vice Chair Brainard says it may 'soon' be appropriate to move to slower pace of rate hikes
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard indicated Monday that the central bank could soon slow the pace of its interest rate increases. "I think it will probably be appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of rate increases," she told Bloomberg News in a live interview. Federal Reserve Vice...
CNBC
S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower to snap two-day rally, Dow sheds 200 points
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says there's a ‘real possibility’ the Fed can engineer a soft landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "If we can see the end of the purchasing spree … it's a huge positive for stocks. It helps that we've finally worked out the kinks in the supply chain that were creating shortages all over the place. Put it all together, and there's a real possibility the Fed can indeed engineer that fabled soft landing for the economy," he said.
CNBC
Oil prices steady as China Covid worries outweigh supply concerns
Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as Covid-19 cases in China continued to climb, sparking worries of lower fuel demand in the world's top crude importer, and outweighing concerns about an escalation of geopolitical tensions and tighter oil supply. Brent crude futures dropped by 6 cents, or 0.1%, to...
CNBC
Senate Banking Committee Chair Brown scrutinizes banking fees as consumers struggle with inflation
The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs addressed how banking fees are affecting consumers in an unstable economy during a Tuesday oversight hearing. Committee Chair Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said workers and small businesses should not have to get hit with "exorbitant bank fees" while struggling with inflation.
CNBC
Laid-off tech workers could get $100,000 to start their own companies from this VC firm
In just two weeks, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs in Silicon Valley after Twitter, Meta, Stripe and other tech companies laid off double-digit percentages of their workforce. More job cuts in the tech sector could follow in the weeks to come: Google and Amazon have recently...
CNBC
Many applauded the Biden-Xi meeting, but one strategist is skeptical about what it means for trade
"I do think the trend is for actually increasing technology restrictions and export restrictions," said Yung-yu Ma of BMO Wealth Management. But the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which included an agreement to continue dialogue through unspecified plans for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Beijing, were mostly received with optimism.
Comments / 0