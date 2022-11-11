Read full article on original website
Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty
Mary Moriarty’s election as Hennepin County attorney could lead to another wave of Minneapolis police retirements and resignations, some current and former officers say. The post Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Attorney says Hennepin prosecutors refuse to release public records about Stallings case
Jaleel Stallings’ attorney says the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is refusing to turn over public records pertaining to his case. The post Attorney says Hennepin prosecutors refuse to release public records about Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MPD workers comp claims hit $26 million as many ex-cops seek disability payments for PTSD
KMSP’s Nathan O’Neal reports hundreds of former Minneapolis police officers have claimed PTSD in order to seek disability benefits in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. The average payout is $167,000 per officer. The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck and Jeremy Olson report that the Sanford and Fairview...
Parole hearing Tuesday for man convicted of 1992 Mpls. officer killing
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man convicted of killing a Minneapolis police officer 30 years ago may be released from prison as soon as next week.A hearing is scheduled this afternoon for Amwati Pepi Mckenzie to decide whether he should be granted supervised release.He was one of four people convicted for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf as the officer was sitting in the Pizza Shack on Lake Street.MORE: Minnesota sheriff's "Officer Down Memorial Podcast" drawing an international audienceMckenzie was 19 years old at the time of the shooting, and a gang member. He becomes eligible for parole on Nov. 23.
How every city in Hennepin County voted for county attorney
On Tuesday, former public defender Mary Moriarty won the Hennepin County attorney’s race against former prosecutor and judge by nearly 16 percentage points. Here’s a look at how each city in Hennepin County voted in the race. 🗳️ Keep Minnesota election news paywall-free. Thank you for...
How Moriarty won the race for Hennepin County Attorney
Mary Moriarty won the race to be the next Hennepin County Attorney Tuesday night, roundly defeating Martha Holton Dimick by nearly 16 percentage points, a feat accomplished by winning Minneapolis and most suburban cities in the county. That Moriarty, the progressive favorite, outperformed expectations in some of the less lefty...
kvrr.com
Leonard Peltier “Walk For Justice” gets from Minneapolis to Washington, DC
WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Supporters of a Native man serving two life sentences for the murders of two FBI agents in South Dakota hold a Leonard Peltier Walk to Justice. It began in Minneapolis in August and activists made it to Washington, DC Saturday after an 1,103 mile journey. A rally was held Monday afternoon.
Killer of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf could be released
Says Stribber Randy Furst, “Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police. Amwati Pepi Mckenzie, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 30 years in prison along with three other young men who belonged to the Vice Lords street gang. The execution-style killing was one of the most shocking murders in city history.”
southsidepride.com
Happy days are here again!
Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
fox9.com
Mary Moriarty wants to be a different kind of prosecutor for Hennepin County — how will her impact be judged?
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In her campaign to be the next Hennepin County Attorney, Mary Moriarty often emphasized her plan to use a "data-driven" approach as a prosecutor. She turned to that theme in an interview after she was declared the winner and again the next day on the FOX 9 morning news.
Native filmmaker seeks to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women through provocative documentary
Indigenous women are murdered at significantly higher rates than white women; yet, when those women go missing, there often isn’t a push to find them. From 2010 to 2018, 8% of all murdered girls and women in Minnesota were Indigenous, making Indigenous women seven times more likely than white women to be murdered, according to a report submitted to the state Legislature.
fox9.com
Analysis: Ex-Minneapolis cops rack up $26M in payouts amid surge in PTSD claims
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Since the murder of George Floyd, hundreds of Minneapolis police officers have left the force while claiming post-traumatic stress disorder to seek disability benefits. At least 155 officers have received worker’s compensation settlements totaling nearly $26 million, according to a FOX 9 Investigators analysis of city...
police1.com
One of four men convicted for 1992 murder of Minn. officer up for release
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
KARE
Coalition of Black community leaders meets with elected officials to "bridge the gap"
MINNEAPOLIS — Brian Fullman created the Barbershop and Black Congregation Cooperative in 2017,as an effort to give people in his community a voice. Sunday afternoon at High Praise Ministries in front of over two dozen people, the group along with "We Choose Us" engaged others. "I'm here to serve...
No charges, case closed in August suicide and lockdown at Eden Prairie Scheels store
No charges will be filed, and the case is closed in the Aug. 22 suicide at Scheels that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man and a lockdown of the Eden Prairie Center, according to a statement released Monday by the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD). The police report of the investigation compiled by [...]
Channel 3000
Major Dawanna Witt on making history as sheriff: “This is my purpose”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since her historic election win, Major Dawanna Witt is sharing some of her big goals as the new sheriff of Hennepin County. She made history on Tuesday to be elected as the first Black sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the 170-year history of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.
Moriarty is new Hennepin County attorney; Witt the next sheriff
Voters in Hennepin County chose Mary Moriarty as their next county attorney by a wide margin Tuesday night, handing her a nearly 16 percentage point victory over opponent Martha Holton Dimick. The race was an early call in a night of slow results around the state. Moriarty declared victory in...
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gun
Photograph of Eagan Police Department SWAT BearcatLimitless Production Group LLC/Will Wight. EAGAN, MINNESOTA - At around 4:26 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022, the Dakota County dispatchers received a 911 call for a male subject attempting to break into the caller's apartment at the Eagan Gardens apartments. According to scanner traffic from the Dakota County dispatchers, the caller described the subject as a tall, white male living below them. The male subject threatened to break into the caller's apartment and said he was going to kill them with a gun. The male subject is said to own a gun, but it was unknown if he had the gun on him when attempting to break into the caller's apartment.
Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said. They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
