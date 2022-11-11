ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man convicted of killing a Minneapolis police officer 30 years ago may be released from prison as soon as next week.A hearing is scheduled this afternoon for Amwati Pepi Mckenzie to decide whether he should be granted supervised release.He was one of four people convicted for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf as the officer was sitting in the Pizza Shack on Lake Street.MORE: Minnesota sheriff's "Officer Down Memorial Podcast" drawing an international audienceMckenzie was 19 years old at the time of the shooting, and a gang member. He becomes eligible for parole on Nov. 23.
MinnPost

How Moriarty won the race for Hennepin County Attorney

Mary Moriarty won the race to be the next Hennepin County Attorney Tuesday night, roundly defeating Martha Holton Dimick by nearly 16 percentage points, a feat accomplished by winning Minneapolis and most suburban cities in the county. That Moriarty, the progressive favorite, outperformed expectations in some of the less lefty...
MinnPost

Killer of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf could be released

Says Stribber Randy Furst, “Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police. Amwati Pepi Mckenzie, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 30 years in prison along with three other young men who belonged to the Vice Lords street gang. The execution-style killing was one of the most shocking murders in city history.”
southsidepride.com

Happy days are here again!

Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
MinnPost

Native filmmaker seeks to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women through provocative documentary

Indigenous women are murdered at significantly higher rates than white women; yet, when those women go missing, there often isn’t a push to find them. From 2010 to 2018, 8% of all murdered girls and women in Minnesota were Indigenous, making Indigenous women seven times more likely than white women to be murdered, according to a report submitted to the state Legislature.
police1.com

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
Limitless Production Group LLC

Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gun

Photograph of Eagan Police Department SWAT BearcatLimitless Production Group LLC/Will Wight. EAGAN, MINNESOTA - At around 4:26 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022, the Dakota County dispatchers received a 911 call for a male subject attempting to break into the caller's apartment at the Eagan Gardens apartments. According to scanner traffic from the Dakota County dispatchers, the caller described the subject as a tall, white male living below them. The male subject threatened to break into the caller's apartment and said he was going to kill them with a gun. The male subject is said to own a gun, but it was unknown if he had the gun on him when attempting to break into the caller's apartment.
CBS Minnesota

Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said. They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
MinnPost

