ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockeford, CA

Amazon soon will launch a home-delivery drone in this tiny town near Stockton

By John Holland
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTF28_0j7hsAen00

One of Amazon’s first home-delivery drones could soon descend on the tiny town of Lockeford.

This spot 10 miles northeast of Stockton is one of two pioneers for the online retail giant’s Prime Air service. The other is College Station, Texas.

Both sites have undergone planning since July and could start serving residents by the end of the year, spokeswoman Natalie Banke said Thursday.

She provided the update during a media tour of the Robotics Sort Center in Tracy. It uses another kind of high technology to move packages around.

Drones, also known as unmanned aerial devices, have become common around the world. They provide a wide view from above for farmers monitoring their crops, police officers tracking suspects, and other users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xY5X0_0j7hsAen00
Prototype for Amazon delivery drone Amazon

Delivering packages to homes is trickier, because those destinations often sit amid power lines, street trees and other obstacles.

The Lockeford launch involves packages up to five pounds and no larger than a shoe box. The drone will be based there and deliver within a roughly one-square-mile zone, home to about 3,600 people.

The 85-pound device has a hexagon-shaped frame with six electric propellers. It is programmed to fly at an altitude of a few hundred to a spot designated in advance.

“It descends, hovers and safely places the packages,” Banke said.

Drones are crash-tested

Amazon earlier tested the drones at the airport in Pendleton, Ore., in a manner similar to crash tests for cars, she said. They have a “sense-and-avoid” capacity that keeps them from hitting obstacles. The testing was done in concert with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Lockeford drone is a design suited to sparsely populated areas. College Station is different, with about 120,000 residents and the campus of Texas A&M University.

Amazon has not announced whether this site or Lockeford will be the first to begin drone service. Also unknown is when it will spread to other locales in California and beyond.

Thursday’s tour also featured one of the electric vans that will replace fossil fuels for neighborhood deliveries in many places. They were made by Rivian , based in Irvine. They will be charged in Richmond from power sources that are moving toward 100% renewable, Banke said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5L6x_0j7hsAen00
A small model of the larger drone that will begin delivering packages in Lockeford in December; also pictured is the new electric delivery van made by Rivian. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Tracy leads in robotics

The Tracy center is the second in that city, completed in 2020 and employing about 1,000 people. It makes greater use of robotics than centers in Turlock , Patterson and elsewhere, site leader Zac Lim said.

One robot looks something like a Roomba vacuum cleaner and can move up to 500 pounds of merchandise, he said. Another calls to mind a long-billed bird as it grasps packages with suction cups at the ends of its arm.

Use of the robots does not eliminate people’s jobs but reduces the risk of repetitive stress and other injuries, Lim said.

Amazon has similar centers near its Seattle headquarters and in San Diego.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTbhp_0j7hsAen00
Pegasus robots move packages at the Amazon robotic sort center in Tracy, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The robots use QR codes to complete their route. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GKeO_0j7hsAen00
Amazon employee Ramandeep Sandhawalia loads packages onto sorting robots at the Amazon robotic sort center in Tracy, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeaOZ_0j7hsAen00
Workers sort large packages at the Amazon robotic sort center in Tracy, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3BM9_0j7hsAen00
A six-sided scanner helps route large packages at the Amazon robotic sort center in Tracy, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSIZA_0j7hsAen00
Robots move packages at the Amazon robotic sort center in Tracy, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The robots can move up to 1000 pounds. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEtUY_0j7hsAen00
Custom built delivery vans made by electric car maker Rivian at the Amazon robotic sort center in Tracy, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Amazon plans to transition to an all electric fleet of 100,000 delivery vans by 2030. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ouyy_0j7hsAen00
Workers process items at the Amazon robotic sort center in Tracy, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

SuperLotto ticket worth $41 million sold in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery said that the SuperLotto ticket was bought at a Chevron located at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento. The winning numbers for the draw were 2-5-17-40-46 and with the Mega Ball number being 1. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA

Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
PLEASANTON, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Local gold discoveries could combat inflation, geologist says

Twain Harte-based geologist and archaeologist Richard Lundin recently announced a discovery that he believes could be a remedy for the current slump in the U.S. economy, while also helping to clean up old tailings left behind by mining activities of the past. Lundin, who is the former president of the...
TWAIN HARTE, CA
KRON4 News

Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study

(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Bayside Christmas Services and Drive-thru Light Display in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- Bayside’s popular Christmas tradition returns to Roseville and Granite Bay campus with a series of church holiday services. For 2022, approximately two dozen services are anticipated for Roseville and Granite Bay. Christmas Services typically kick off around mid December with six Christmas services announced so far in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
roseville.ca.us

Growing company brings manufacturing operations to Roseville

Quick Quack, headquartered in Roseville, is the fourth largest car wash company in the nation. The organization recently moved its manufacturing to Roseville where the company will design and fabricate car wash components. This move brings more than 60 jobs to the city, including software and hardware engineering roles, with more jobs planned as the business continues to expand.
ROSEVILLE, CA
activenorcal.com

Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River

“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
ROSEVILLE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA

Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
ANTIOCH, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
FREMONT, CA
ABC10

1 dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash near Oakdale Friday. The California High Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. after a 16-year-old in 2013 Honda turned in front of a 2001 Ford that was going around 55 miles per hour at Valley Home Road at Pleasant Valley Road.
OAKDALE, CA
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

8K+
Followers
146
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy