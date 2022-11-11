Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrwh.com
Jessie Lou Chambers, age 86, of Cleveland
Jessie Lou Chambers, age 86, of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Mrs. Chambers was born in Cleveland to the late Ollie W. and Mary Thurmond Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Anthony Chambers; brothers, Clyde Turner, Sr., Harold Turner, Jack Turner, Ray Turner, Bill Turner; sisters, Ruby Blalock, Willie Mae Blalock, and Oline Turner. Mrs. Turner was a homemaker and a member of Cleveland Worship Center.
wrwh.com
Ross L. Maxwell, Jr., age 87, of Baldwin
Ross L. Maxwell, Jr., age 87, of Baldwin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mr. Maxwell was born on February 9, 1935 in Sumter County, Georgia to the late Ross L. Maxwell, Sr. and Lois Gregory Maxwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Maxwell; and step-sons, Kevin Galloway and Kenny Galloway.
wrwh.com
Mrs. Frankie “Tiny” Neil Anderson, Age 75 Dahlonega
Mrs. Frankie “Tiny” Nell Anderson, age 75, of Dahlonega, passed away Monday, November 14th, 2022. Mrs. Anderson was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. She was born on October 8th, 1947, to the late Jimmy and Clara Mae Posten. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her husband Edward “Pete” Anderson, sons Tony Anderson and William “Peanut” Anderson, sister Betty Davis and brother Clifton Posten. Mrs. Anderson worked for several years and managed the local Huddle House in Dahlonega. She made many friends and was loved by many.
wrwh.com
Rose Jean Christine Howington, 6 days old
Rose Jean Christine Howington, 6 days old, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Rose was born in Gainesville, Georgia on November 6, 2022 to Corey Howington and Hannah Dominy of Clarkesville. Rose may have lived a short life, but the impact she made on her family will last forever. Her parents will forever remember the joy she brought, her beautiful little face and her sweetest little nose.
wrwh.com
Josephine Wade, age 89, of Alto
Josephine Wade, age 89, of Alto, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mrs. Wade was born on February 24, 1933 in Hall County, Georgia to the late Amos and Blanche Pinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Quinn; brother, Eugene Pinson.
wrwh.com
Ruth Gunn Justus, age 93, of Demorest
Ruth Gunn Justus, age 93, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mrs. Justus was born on April 16, 1929 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Raymond and Minnie Williams Gunn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Grover Justus; son, Dwight Justus; four brothers and one sister. Mrs. Justus was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
wrwh.com
Truett McConnell University Gaming Team Ground Breaking Fall Season
(CLEVELAND, Ga.) – The Truett McConnell University competitive gaming team had a ground breaking fall season by earning the programs first ever team victory over Denver University, along with asserting a competitive presence amongst multiple DI colleges with first-year Head Coach Joseph Winkler at the helm. “With the fall...
wrwh.com
54 Families Need Sponsors In White Christmas Program
(Cleveland)- Individuals. Businesses and organizations have been responding to the call for help in adopting families in this year’s Annual White County Family Connections White Christmas program that helps families in need at Christmas. Mark Griffin, Family Connection Coordinator said they registered 185 families and that represents 402 children...
wrwh.com
Souny Ratrisouk, age 66, of Cornelia
Souny Ratrisouk, age 66, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard,...
wrwh.com
Carrie Marie Gailey Fuerte, Age 39 Demorest
Carrie Marie Gailey Fuerte, age 39 of Demorest, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 12, 2022 following an extended illness. Born in Toccoa, Georgia on June 09, 1983, she was the daughter of Jerry Edward & Patricia Ann Broom Gailey of Toccoa, Georgia. Carrie was currently employed with Ethicon – Johnson & Johnson Family Company of Cornelia with 15 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, she enjoyed trips to the beach, trips to Mexico, shopping, and cars. Christmas was one of Carrie’s most favorite times of the year and she also enjoyed helping others. Most of all, she enjoyed precious time with her husband, children, and their families.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Police Officers Recognized For Lifesaving Actions
(Cleveland)- Seven Cleveland Police officers have been recognized for their lifesaving efforts while on duty, in four separate emergency calls. During last night’s Cleveland City Council meeting Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker recognized Sgt. Denton Vaughan and Officer Laura Riebold for lifesaving efforts on August 7th in a drug overdose situation.
wrwh.com
TMU Bears push forward in AAC play with win over Johnso
(CLEVELAND, Ga) – The Truett McConnell University men’s basketball team hosted Appalachian Athletic Conference member Johnson University, where the Bears won by double digits to secure their third straight Appalachian Athletic Conference win (93-72). TMU rises to a record of 3-1, 3-0 AAC, while the Royals fall to 0-4, 0-3 AAC. This is the first team in program history that the Bears have an AAC three-game win streak at the start of the season.
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
Northeastern Georgian
Charges finally filed in fatal crash
After more than nine months, homicide charges were filed this week against a driver who caused the death of a Demorest woman Jan. 31. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland was arrested Nov. 3 on charges of hands free, failure to maintain lane and second-degree homicide by vehicle. The victim...
15-year-old girls charged for TikTok challenge that caused possible head trauma in classmate
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 15-year-old White County High School students are facing criminal charges. The two are accused of injuring a fellow student as part of a TikTok challenge, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
accesswdun.com
Head-on White County wreck injures 3
A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
fox5atlanta.com
Athens jailer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate, sheriff says
ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s detention officer has been arrested after investigators say she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya was charged with violation of oath of office. She surrendered herself to the Athens-Clarke County jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. "The sheriff’s...
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
Comments / 0