I just wanted to express my appreciation to all of the employees in the Administration Building. We have great coworkers who are willing to jump in and help when needed. I don’t know all who were behind the scenes, but I know Maintenance put up signs and ballot box barriers; IT (Barry, Erica and Steve), were there to keep traffic flowing, set up poll pads, do ballot processing, ballot box pickup, troubleshooting and brainstorming; Kellie and Kourtney jumped in and checked voters in, verified signatures, helped hand out ballots and on and on; Jessica from the Assessor’s Office jumped in to help after hours; the janitors kept the building clean; Mellissa ran and picked up ballots in Scofield, Helper and Wellington with Steve; Johna and Paula went to East Carbon and delivered ballots to help those residents who couldn’t get here have a chance to vote; Geni brought in dinner and answered phones; and the Scofield Town manager and mayor came down and picked up ballots and called each voter to come to Town Hall to vote.

CARBON COUNTY, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO