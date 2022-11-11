Read full article on original website
Annual ECBC Casino Royale Evening a Hit
The Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) hosted its annual Casino Royale and awards banquet once more on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Beginning at 6 p.m, the evening was opened with a welcome from ECBC Board President Andy Urbanik and a prayer by Jordan Leonard. The dinner was provided by Fatty’s Pizza and Grill and there was an abundance of games for all.
Castle Dale Elementary Cougar Crew
Our Cougar Crew for the week of October 31st – November 4th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being SELF-DISCIPLINED. Way to go!. Pictured: Cayson Tischner, Charlotte White, Annabelle Jewkes, Luke Barton, Joshua Erickson, Rylund Nelson, Molly Robinson, Fayelynn Vessels. Not Pictured: Jaelee Jensen.
Historical Society Honors Vietnam Veteran Lee Jeffs
On Veterans Day Eve, Nov. 10, the Emery County Historical Society honored veterans by having Vietnam veteran Lee Jeffs speak to them about his tour of duty as well as his opportunity to attend an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. The evening was introduced by Edward Geary. Following the Pledge...
Rodeo Athletes Place at Dixie #3 and #4 Rodeos
The middle weekend of the Dixie 6 rodeos, #3 and #4, were again held at the Washington County Legacy Arena. On Nov. 11 and 12, many Carbon and Emery rodeo team members received points by placing in the top ten in their respective events. Emery athletes Race Gordon and Stace...
Changes Coming to Emery County Tourism
During the Emery County Commission meeting on Nov. 1, Shannon Hiatt was approved to serve as the county’s interim travel and tourism director. He will receive additional compensation based upon the county policy “compensation of department heads managing two departments.”. Commissioner Kent Wilson also made additional recommended changes...
Wellington City Council Meets Blue Sky Energy
Jason Allen of Blue Sky Energy visited the Wellington City Council during its meeting, hosted on Thursday evening, for an introduction. Blue Sky Energy is a new company in town that has been working with Carbon County to launch. While the company does not need a conditional use permit with Wellington as they fall under the industrial manufacturing guidelines, Allen said they wanted to introduce themselves to city officials and see what they need to do moving forward.
Price City Culinary Water System Project Underway
A public hearing was hosted during the Price City Council meeting on Wednesday evening in order to review and evaluate the proposed capital improvement project for the city’s culinary water system planning. Miles Nelson of Price City Public Works spoke on this, stating that it is not normal to...
Letter to the Editor: Carbon County Elections
I just wanted to express my appreciation to all of the employees in the Administration Building. We have great coworkers who are willing to jump in and help when needed. I don’t know all who were behind the scenes, but I know Maintenance put up signs and ballot box barriers; IT (Barry, Erica and Steve), were there to keep traffic flowing, set up poll pads, do ballot processing, ballot box pickup, troubleshooting and brainstorming; Kellie and Kourtney jumped in and checked voters in, verified signatures, helped hand out ballots and on and on; Jessica from the Assessor’s Office jumped in to help after hours; the janitors kept the building clean; Mellissa ran and picked up ballots in Scofield, Helper and Wellington with Steve; Johna and Paula went to East Carbon and delivered ballots to help those residents who couldn’t get here have a chance to vote; Geni brought in dinner and answered phones; and the Scofield Town manager and mayor came down and picked up ballots and called each voter to come to Town Hall to vote.
Eagles Upset No. 2 Florida Southwestern
It was a huge weekend for the USU Eastern Eagles at the Snow Classic in Ephraim, Utah as they upset the #2 team in the nation, Florida Southwestern. The Eagles were led by Gbenga Olubi, who finished with 19 points. Eastern put on an impressive rebounding performance with two players...
