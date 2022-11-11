Read full article on original website
Q&A: Truly Remarkable Loon hangs up his juggling clubs
Truly Remarkable Loon says he hasn’t worked an “actual job” in about four decades. For 47 years, the Madison native has performed as a comedy juggler, sparking awe and bringing joy to audiences through silly antics and spinning plates. It’s a career that’s taken him across the country, from the streets of New Orleans to the Overture Center in Madison.
Student homelessness grows in Madison
In collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, the Cap Times is exploring the issues specific to student homelessness in Madison and surrounding communities in a three-part series. In the 2018-19 school year, 1,061 of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s 26,917 students were reported as homeless, or 3.9%. A year...
Let's Eat: Neighbors embrace Prairie Cafe and Bakery in Middleton
The Prairie Cafe and Bakery is always busy, and that is by design. Adjacent to a large Middleton Hills development filled with homes built in Prairie, Craftsman and Bungalow styles, the neighborhood coffee shop and restaurant was always meant to be a community meeting place for the residents. Residents can walk to it, as well as a grocery store, a dry cleaner and other small retail shops.
12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving
Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time...
Few improvements to UW-Madison climate since 2016, survey finds
While most students feel the University of Wisconsin-Madison is a safe and welcoming place where they belong, concerning disparities persist among students with historically underrepresented identities. That’s according to results released this week from the university’s 2021 campus climate survey, which included responses from over 13,400 students. “The data that...
Letter | Considerations for Lake Monona waterfront
Dear Editor: I've enjoyed the ideas and energy in the Lake Monona waterfront design competition along the John Nolen Drive corridor. However, it's all for naught unless Madison can support three baseline changes to its collective thinking:. First, Highway 151 must be rerouted over the Beltline, giving the city sole...
Students push MMSD to stick to 2040 timeline for 100% renewable energy
In April 2019, the Madison School Board adopted a resolution to have the district use 100% renewable energy by 2040. The three-and-a-half years since have seen enormous challenges for the education world amid the onset of the pandemic less than a year after the nonbinding resolution. On Monday, the board discussed options to meet that original goal or move it back by a decade given the complexity of the work involved and likely high initial costs.
Opinion | Baby Roth an effective tool to address wealth gap
For a few years, people have discussed baby bonds as a potential solution to the wealth gap, and several state and local governments are now seriously considering implementing baby bond programs. On May 14, 2022, The Capitol Times of Madison, Wisconsin, published my opinion column proposing a solution to the...
MMSD 'meets expectations' in 2021-22, state report card says
The Madison Metropolitan School District “met expectations” in 2021-22, according to state report cards released Tuesday. With a slight drop in overall score to 67.5, the district fell from the “exceeds expectations” designation it had received for 2020-21. Tuesday’s release from the state Department of Public...
