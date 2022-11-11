In April 2019, the Madison School Board adopted a resolution to have the district use 100% renewable energy by 2040. The three-and-a-half years since have seen enormous challenges for the education world amid the onset of the pandemic less than a year after the nonbinding resolution. On Monday, the board discussed options to meet that original goal or move it back by a decade given the complexity of the work involved and likely high initial costs.

MADISON, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO