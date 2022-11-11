MUST Ministries and Home Depot Foundation honor local veterans by paying their rent; ‘Closer Look’ guests discuss the legacy of the first Black marines

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggageLauren JessopAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
New resource hubs now available for local entrepreneurs; Jemele Hill talks new memoir
Michael Aparicio, a service advisor at ATLinBusiness Technical and founder of Revby, and Gail Mapp, the owner of Level Construction Services, discuss a new initiative between Invest Atlanta and the City of Atlanta that’s aimed at helping local entrepreneurs. Plus, award-winning sports journalist Jemele Hill talks with Rose about...
The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Interviews with the most influential minds and leaders of today.
Fresh Harvest provides local, organic food deliveries to the metro Atlanta area
Thanksgiving, the culmination of the traditional harvest season, brings to mind the produce we prepare and share and where it comes from. It’s a subject close to the heart of Zac Harrison, the founder of Fresh Harvest, a Clarkston-based home delivery program connecting households with local produce, meat, dairy products, and artisanal goods from farmers close to their communities.
Councilmember Bakhtiari introduces legislation to expand affordable housing
Atlanta council member Liliana Bakhtiari knows what it feels like to experience housing insecurity. Bakhtiari, who represents District 5, says she was homeless as a student at Georgia State University and often spent the night on friends’ sofas and in her car. This is why solving Atlanta’s affordable housing...
Georgians’ high stroke rate combined with string of hospital closings hurts chances of survival
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
Remembering Atlanta's Tara Theater
Atlanta’s only art house movie theater that specialized exclusively in independent films, the Tara Theater, recently closed after being open more than five decades. The Tara Theatre was opened in June 1968 by Loew’s Theatres. Originally called Loew’s Tara, the theater’s name memorializes the fictional Tara plantation, home...
Atlantans ahead of national holiday shopping curve
A Deloitte survey looking at how holiday shoppers plan to spend their money during the season finds Atlanta stands out as being a bit savvier than the average American. WABE’s Jim Burress spoke to Deloitte’s Jean-Emmanuel Biondi about what specifically the study’s findings say about Atlanta shoppers.
Atlanta pop, R&B artist Siena Liggins creates music about her relationships, feelings and hopes for the future
On WABE’s series “Speaking of Music,” we hear stories from local musicians in their own words. This edition spotlights Siena Liggins, an Atlanta-based pop R&B singer-songwriter. “I make songs that make people want to dance, about girls that I’ve fallen in and out of love with,” said Liggins.
Emery Blagdon and His Healing Machine
Examine the complexity of Blagdon's life and work through interviews.
