Atlanta, GA

MUST Ministries and Home Depot Foundation honor local veterans by paying their rent; ‘Closer Look’ guests discuss the legacy of the first Black marines

wabe.org
 4 days ago
wabe.org

The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes

Interviews with the most influential minds and leaders of today.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Fresh Harvest provides local, organic food deliveries to the metro Atlanta area

Thanksgiving, the culmination of the traditional harvest season, brings to mind the produce we prepare and share and where it comes from. It’s a subject close to the heart of Zac Harrison, the founder of Fresh Harvest, a Clarkston-based home delivery program connecting households with local produce, meat, dairy products, and artisanal goods from farmers close to their communities.
CLARKSTON, GA
wabe.org

Councilmember Bakhtiari introduces legislation to expand affordable housing

Atlanta council member Liliana Bakhtiari knows what it feels like to experience housing insecurity. Bakhtiari, who represents District 5, says she was homeless as a student at Georgia State University and often spent the night on friends’ sofas and in her car. This is why solving Atlanta’s affordable housing...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Remembering Atlanta's Tara Theater

Atlanta’s only art house movie theater that specialized exclusively in independent films, the Tara Theater, recently closed after being open more than five decades. The Tara Theatre was opened in June 1968 by Loew’s Theatres. Originally called Loew’s Tara, the theater’s name memorializes the fictional Tara plantation, home...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlantans ahead of national holiday shopping curve

A Deloitte survey looking at how holiday shoppers plan to spend their money during the season finds Atlanta stands out as being a bit savvier than the average American. WABE’s Jim Burress spoke to Deloitte’s Jean-Emmanuel Biondi about what specifically the study’s findings say about Atlanta shoppers.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Emery Blagdon and His Healing Machine

Examine the complexity of Blagdon's life and work through interviews.
ATLANTA, GA

