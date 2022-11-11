Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
CHRISTINA LYNN HAWK
Christina Lynn Hawk, 46, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Countryside Home near Lebanon. She was born Jan. 18, 1976, in Lebanon, Mo. to Gary and Debra Parker Hawk. Christina was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bob and Mary Hawk, and her paternal grandparents, Ralph and Dorothy Parker.
Laclede Record
WILLIAM DAVID “DAVE’’ RODDEN
William David “Dave’’ Rodden, 53, of Dixon, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Dixon. He was born July 25, 1969, to William Don Rodden and Patsy Ann Peckenpaugh Johnson. Dave was first married to Gabrielle Olma of Germany. In May of 2000 he was...
Laclede Record
Jim Bohannon dies at 78
Former Lebanon resident and nationally-syndicated radio personality Jim Bohannon died Friday at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, S.C. He was 78. He was born Jan. 7, 1944, in Corvallis, Ore. and moved with his parents the late Everett and Dorothy Bohannon to Lebanon when he was a few months old. He spent the rest of his childhood here and graduated from Lebanon High School in the Class of 1962. The Bohannon family made their home many years at 21 Stanwood Drive in Lebanon. Bohannon took an early interest in broadcasting. He picked up his first on-air job in 1960 at the age of 16 at his hometown radio station KLWT-AM. After graduating from high school he moved to Springfield and attended Southwest Missouri State University. During his college years he worked as a disc jockey at KICK radio and also served as a news reporter at KWTO-AM. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
NORA SHIRLENE CAMPBELL
Nora Shirlene Campbell, 67, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in her granddaughter’s home near Lebanon. She was born May 3, 1955, in Lebanon, Mo. to Fermon and Violet Reid Caudle. Early in her life she was united in marriage to Edward Champ Evans, and they shared several...
Laclede Record
CARL LEO GLADDEN
Carl Leo Gladden, 84 of Waynesville, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in his home. He is survived by his wife Lorene Gladden of the home; four children: Leo Gladden (Susie) of St. Robert; Linda Chadwell (Larry) of Waynesville; Calvin Gladden (Marcia) of Waynesville, and Kenny Gladden (Vanita) of St. Robert; seven grandchildren: Amanda Davis (Jason) of Crocker; Shaunna Upperman (Alex) of Prairie Village, Kan.; Chrystal Curtis (Tim) of Norfolk, Va.; Earlene Rich (Aaron) of West Plains; Laura Smith (Travis) of Belle; Steve Gladden of Waynesville, and Danielle Hopwood (Brian) of Cedar Hill, Mo.; ten great-grandchildren: Jake, Klayton, Katie, Truett, Eva, Lily, Percy, Sarah, Winston and Frank; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Laclede Record
THOMAS C. TURNER
Thomas C. Turner, 96, of Buffalo, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. He was born Oct. 10, 1926, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Thomas was united in marriage to Betty Bloom in 1944. They spent 70 wonderful years together before Betty’s passing in 2013. Thomas served in the United States Navy during WWII. He loved his family, playing poker, watching old Western movies, golf, football, and taking care of his yard.
Laclede Record
DORTHY SUE WEAVER
Dorthy Sue Weaver, 82, of Marshfield, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Marshfield Care Center. She was born Jan. 30, 1940, in Hartville, Mo. to William and Dessie (Hurt) Kelley. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home Inc. in Marshfield.Burial was in Little Vine Cemetery near Grovespring.
Laclede Record
ROBERT LEE ROBINSON
Robert Lee Robinson, 68, of Richland, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his four children, Jennifer Horn (Michael) of Richland; Josh Robinson (Tiffany) of Richland; Caleb Robinson (Laurie) of Malden, Mo., and Quentin Robinson (Candie) of Poplar Bluff; four siblings, Edward, Leon, and Doug Robinson, and Darlin LaFave, all of the state of Michigan; close friends, Bette Lievers of Richland, and Andy and Chrissy Straker of Ozark; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
VICKY JO MYERS
Vicky Jo Myers, 58, of Phillipsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at her home. She is survived by her sons, Eric Myers of Lebanon; Daniel Myers and his wife Nichole of Burlington, Kan.; her sister, Becky Perry and her husband Bobby of Lebanon; her brother, Randy Hildebrand and his wife Cathi of Lebanon; her grandchildren, Cody Myers, Samantha Cook, John Cook, Damon Cook, Abel Myers; her great-grandchild, Rhett Nolan; her nieces and nephews, Matt, Samantha, Angel, Chris, Aaron, and her friend, Clayton Myers of Lebanon.
