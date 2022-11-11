PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --A group of migrants from the Texas border are expected to arrive in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The trip was coordinated by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, but city officials say Abbott did not share those plans.The city says they're preparing for roughly 30 people beginning on Wednesday. They say they've been preparing for this moment for months now.Philadelphia officials say asylum seekers will arrive at 30th Street station on Tuesday after being bussed from Del Rio, Texas. They will then head to a welcome center on Luzerne Street. The city says they have been preparing for months...

