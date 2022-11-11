Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Biden vows investigation into claims Russia fired missile at Poland that killed two
Poland is increasing its “readiness” of some military units after a report that an explosion that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles, Polish officials said. The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast in the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland, was caused by Russia. Poland is now verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said. Article 4 allows NATO members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security,...
Biden convenes ‘emergency’ G7 and Nato meeting after Russian-made rockets strike Poland
Leaders of Nato and G7 nations have agreed at an emergency meeting convened by US President Joe Biden to support Poland’s investigation into a strike on its territory by a Russian-made rocket.The explosion in the Nato member state, which is understood to have killed at least two people, came as a wave of Russian missiles hit civilian targets across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv.Nato and G7 leaders, including Mr Biden and British prime minister Rishi Sunak condemned the assault on Ukraine as “barbaric”.But Mr Biden said that “preliminary information” about the trajectory of the missile which landed in Poland near...
WPRI
Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday the U.S. Department of Justice has decided to investigate the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. A Justice Department spokesman...
WPRI
N Macedonia, Albania boost ties amid common push to join EU
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The prime ministers of North Macedonia and Albania agreed Monday to boost their cooperation, as both Balkan neighbors work to realize their ambitions of one day joining the European Union. During a meeting in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje, Dimitar Kovachevski and visiting Albanian...
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Two missiles or rockets have struck a farm in Poland, killing two people, according to local reports.
US judge throws out policy used to block migrant entry
A US federal judge ruled Tuesday that the government could not use public health rules to block the entry of asylum-seeking migrants, marking the apparent end of a controversial Donald Trump-era policy that has been criticized as cruel and ineffective. The ruling came six months after a Louisiana judge ruled in a separate suit that Biden's administration, which inherited the Title 42 policy from Donald Trump, could not drop it.
WPRI
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
ISTANBUL (AP) — A bomb rocked on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing the fiery explosion. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads...
Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand, as the former president formally announced his 2024 White House bid on 15 November.Mar-a-Lago and White House recordsFederal law enforcement officers performed...
