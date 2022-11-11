Read full article on original website
Robotics team at Martha Gaskins Elementary become Eastern U.S. Champions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hard work, determination, patience, and much more are displayed within the robotics team at Martha Gaskins Elementary School. The team has been recognized as the Eastern U.S. Champions. This major victory and title comes after two teams from the school participated in a virtual competition, beating...
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
Solar farms in Alabama and 2 other states cited for environmental violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency says the companies used a...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks agencies for accounting of state vehicle usage
One day after voters elected Gov. Kay Ivey to a second four-year term, the governor sent a memo to state agencies in the executive branch asking for an accounting of state vehicles. “As we turn our attention to the next four years, one of my top priorities will be to...
These 7 Birmingham Schools Worked Way Off State’s Failing List
The number of Birmingham schools included on the Alabama State Department of Education Failing List declined again this year. Academic Achievement improved at a majority of the district’s 42 schools, including seven schools that worked their way off the list. Four schools in the governor’s turnaround initiative announced earlier...
St. Clair Co. school board member resigns
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
New specialty license plate available in Alabama Dec. 1
A new specialty license plate will be available in Alabama next month. “Supporting Our Sheriffs” tag will be available for issuance beginning Dec. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue. A shipment of pre-numbered license plates based on pre-commitment orders has been sent to each county. The license...
Two-thirds of Alabama voters cast straight-ticket ballots
Two-thirds of the Alabama voters who turned out for last week’s election cast straight ticket ballots for the Republican, Democratic, or Libertarian Party, according to Secretary of State John Merrill. Here are the numbers, according to unofficial results:. Total ballots cast: 1,419,718. Straight-ticket Republican: 647,525. Straight-ticket Democrat: 297,598. Straight-ticket...
Alabama adds new high school graduation requirement for Class of 2028
Next year’s eighth graders will have a new academic requirement to complete in order to eventually earn their Alabama high school diploma. The Alabama Board of Education voted 5-to-2 to add a requirement that demonstrates graduates are ready for college or a career, effective with the class of 2028. Board members Stephanie Bell and Jackie Zeigler voted no. Board members Cynthia McCarty and Belinda McRae were not present.
Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
Birmingham, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Mountain Brook High School basketball team will have a game with Oak Mountain High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Cornerstone Schools of Alabama basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Ted Debro accepts preservation challenge at historic church
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What does it mean to be a preservationist? It's likely a question you have never asked yourself, but some central Alabamians are answering that question every day in meaningful ways they hope won't go unnoticed. If you've visited Birmingham's historic 16th street Baptist Church, chances are...
Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Alabama House leaders react to midterm election results
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Republicans maintained control of the state, winning all major races in the 2022 midterms. Across the country, we didn’t see the same dominance from the GOP. After races were called for party candidates in Nevada and Arizona, the Democrats clinched control of the Senate...
Alabama among 7 states in ‘very high’ category for flu activity: CDC report
The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
