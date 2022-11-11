ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wvtm13.com

Robotics team at Martha Gaskins Elementary become Eastern U.S. Champions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hard work, determination, patience, and much more are displayed within the robotics team at Martha Gaskins Elementary School. The team has been recognized as the Eastern U.S. Champions. This major victory and title comes after two teams from the school participated in a virtual competition, beating...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Solar farms in Alabama and 2 other states cited for environmental violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency says the companies used a...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

These 7 Birmingham Schools Worked Way Off State’s Failing List

The number of Birmingham schools included on the Alabama State Department of Education Failing List declined again this year. Academic Achievement improved at a majority of the district’s 42 schools, including seven schools that worked their way off the list. Four schools in the governor’s turnaround initiative announced earlier...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

St. Clair Co. school board member resigns

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

New specialty license plate available in Alabama Dec. 1

A new specialty license plate will be available in Alabama next month. “Supporting Our Sheriffs” tag will be available for issuance beginning Dec. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue. A shipment of pre-numbered license plates based on pre-commitment orders has been sent to each county. The license...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Two-thirds of Alabama voters cast straight-ticket ballots

Two-thirds of the Alabama voters who turned out for last week’s election cast straight ticket ballots for the Republican, Democratic, or Libertarian Party, according to Secretary of State John Merrill. Here are the numbers, according to unofficial results:. Total ballots cast: 1,419,718. Straight-ticket Republican: 647,525. Straight-ticket Democrat: 297,598. Straight-ticket...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama adds new high school graduation requirement for Class of 2028

Next year’s eighth graders will have a new academic requirement to complete in order to eventually earn their Alabama high school diploma. The Alabama Board of Education voted 5-to-2 to add a requirement that demonstrates graduates are ready for college or a career, effective with the class of 2028. Board members Stephanie Bell and Jackie Zeigler voted no. Board members Cynthia McCarty and Belinda McRae were not present.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
BESSEMER, AL
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Ted Debro accepts preservation challenge at historic church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What does it mean to be a preservationist? It's likely a question you have never asked yourself, but some central Alabamians are answering that question every day in meaningful ways they hope won't go unnoticed. If you've visited Birmingham's historic 16th street Baptist Church, chances are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama House leaders react to midterm election results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Republicans maintained control of the state, winning all major races in the 2022 midterms. Across the country, we didn’t see the same dominance from the GOP. After races were called for party candidates in Nevada and Arizona, the Democrats clinched control of the Senate...
ALABAMA STATE

