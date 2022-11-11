Read full article on original website
YouTube Live Q&A will help viewers interact with their favorite streamers
This new YouTube Live Q&A feature will become one of the most loved features of the platform this year. Finally, viewers can get the opportunity to interact with their favorite YouTube streamers during a live stream. Content creators from various fields can benefit from this feature and answer the burning questions of their fans during every stream session.
WhatsApps users can use the same account across devices (ugh, finally!)
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms on the internet, and it brings a lot of great features. However, for all of its great features, it seems to be lacking one major addition. It doesn’t allow users to use their accounts across more than one device. However, WhatsApp is finally letting users use their accounts on multiple devices- well, beta users, that is, according to Phone Arena.
First Pixel Watch app update improves Fitbit integration
Google‘s Pixel Watch app is getting its first update since the company launched its first-gen smartwatch a month ago. The update brings a few bug fixes and functional improvements to help you get the best out of your new wearable. Rolling out with build number 1.0.0.477318422, the new version...
WhatsApp will let you message yourself
You spend so much time worrying about messaging other people that forget to take some time and talk to yourself. This seems to be how WhatsApp feels, as the company is rolling out a feature to let you message yourself. Sure, this does sound a bit weird, but it can...
WhatsApp calls will soon get do not disturb indicators
According to recent reports, some beta users are now getting do no disturb indicators for their missed WhatsApp calls. This feature has been spotted by some beta users and will be making its way to the global audience. With this, users will be able to tell which calls they missed while they do no disturb mode is active.
YouTube will bring an affiliate program to Shorts
YouTube is slowly making it easier for Shorts creators to make money on the platform. The company recently announced that it was going to share ad revenue with its users, and now we have word on more planned revenue streams for creators. According to Engadget, YouTube will bring an affiliate program to Shorts.
TikTok's in-app shopping feature is finally coming to the US
According to Semafor, TikTok has started to test its in-app shopping feature in the US market. The feature is already available in the UK and Indonesia. While keeping the focus on video sharing, TikTok is trying to diversify its business and dive into new areas like games. The Chinese video-sharing app also has an eye on the e-commerce market to compete with major retailers like Amazon. The e-commerce feature in TikTok will let users complete their purchases without even leaving the app. TikTok also has a similar experience with the Shopify shopping tab.
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is not a 64-bit only SoC after all
MediaTek’s newly-launched Dimensity 9200 flagship processor is not a 64-bit only SoC. The company confirmed to Android Authority that the chipset supports 32-bit operations as well. The product’s landing page on the Taiwanese firm’s official website suggests it to be 64-bit only. According to the new report,...
Meta might have halted Portal and smartwatch production
Facebook owner Meta has been going through a tough year, and that resulted in the company lightening the load and several areas. As a result of this, Meta has halted production of its smartwatches and Portal smart displays. Just recently, the company had to lay off an enormous 11,000 employees....
Here's how Galaxy S23 Ultra stacks up against Pixel 7 Pro in early camera test
A couple of weeks back, we got to see the first camera sample from Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. It hinted at huge improvements in image quality over current Galaxy flagships. The same source, i. e. Ice Universe has now shared another camera sample from the phone, comparing it with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro in an early camera test. And the results back up what we have been hearing about the next-gen Samsung flagship all this while.
'Twitter for Android' & 'Twitter for iPhone' labels are going away
Elon Musk has announced a new change for Twitter. The company’s new owner said that ‘Twitter for Android’ and ‘Twitter for iPhone’ labels are going away (including the Twitter for Web label as well, of course). He doesn’t see a point in keeping them around.
YouTube TV adds the time to its live guide
Well, you can’t expect all new features to be massive upgrades. YouTube TV is finally adding the time to its Live Guide interface. The company even went as far as to post an entire animation about it. This news comes to us from Twitter (via 9To5Google). YouTube TV is...
Major Android Auto redesign finally enters beta
Google announced a major redesign to Android Auto, and the company said to expect it over the summer. However, it never came. We were all wondering if this redesign had been canceled or delayed. Now, according to Android Central, the new Android Auto Coolwalk design is entering beta testing now.
Google has to pay $391.5 million to 40 states in the US
Google has settled to pay $391.5 million to 40 states in the US, reports Engadget. This is the largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement, by the way. These charges were brought forth by 40 attorneys general. Google is set to pay $391.5 billion to 40 states in the US following a...
Galaxy S10 & Tab Active 3 get the November security update
Samsung is rapidly rolling out the Android 13 update to its devices. But it hasn’t forgotten the devices that aren’t eligible for the new Android version or are not on the priority list. The company is seeding the latest security patch to those. The Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Tab Active 3 are picking up the November security update.
First OnePlus tablet may finally launch next year
It seems like OnePlus will finally announce its tablet next year. This information comes from Max Jambor, a well-known tipster. He is usually spot on when it comes to such info, especially when OnePlus is concerned. The very first OnePlus tablet may finally launch next year. The OnePlus tablet has...
Twitter removes thousands of contract workers with no notice
Elon Musk appears to be further reducing Twitter‘s workforce. He has reportedly fired over four thousand contract workers over the past few days. This comes days after the new Twitter owner laid off about 50 percent of the company’s employees. According to Casey Newton of Platformer, Twitter is...
Android 13 update live for Galaxy Note 20 Series in the US
Samsung‘s Galaxy Note 20 series is receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update in the US. The update reaches stateside about a week after the international release. The Korean company has already pushed the new Android version to several other devices globally. As of this writing, the...
The Moto Watch 70 was leaked early with an Apple Watch design
Motorola is best known for its phones, but the company has dipped its toe into the wearable market. Now, thanks to a French Best Buy listing, we have an early look at the company’s upcoming smartwatch. This is the Moto Watch 70, and it doesn’t seem like it will be a proper successor to the Moto 360.
Google Pixel 7a may include a 90Hz display, wireless charging
According to a new report, the Google Pixel 7a may include a 90Hz display and support wireless charging. This information comes from Kuba Wojciechowski, a well-known Android developer. The Pixel 7a may ship with a 90Hz display and wireless charging. He managed to dig out some information about the phone....
