According to Semafor, TikTok has started to test its in-app shopping feature in the US market. The feature is already available in the UK and Indonesia. While keeping the focus on video sharing, TikTok is trying to diversify its business and dive into new areas like games. The Chinese video-sharing app also has an eye on the e-commerce market to compete with major retailers like Amazon. The e-commerce feature in TikTok will let users complete their purchases without even leaving the app. TikTok also has a similar experience with the Shopify shopping tab.

1 DAY AGO