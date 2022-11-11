Read full article on original website
earth.com
What are the causes of sedentary behavior in children?
The Covid-19 pandemic significantly changed the lifestyles of people – particularly children. As lockdowns were issued all over the world, children engaged in more sedentary behaviors, defined as any waking behavior in a sitting or reclining position where less than 1.5 metabolic equivalents of energy are expended. Since such behaviors are major risk factors for the development of conditions such as cardiovascular disease or high cholesterol levels, there is an urgent need to design strategies to address them.
What triggers loneliness in old age?
Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, many world leaders started sounding the alarm on the increase in loneliness among all age categories as a major public health issue. In 2018, Britain was the first country to name a “loneliness minister,” followed by Japan in 2021. Previous research has shown...
Children can learn faster than adults
According to a recent study published in the journal Current Biology, elementary school children can learn new information or skills more quickly than adults. The experts found that the reason for this increased capacity for learning is that children and adults exhibit differences in a brain messenger called GABA, which has a fundamental role in stabilizing newly learned material.
New pterosaur species found on the coast of Angola
A new species of the dinosaur age has been identified from the Atlantic coast of Angola. An international team named the new genus and species Epapatelo otyikokolo. With wings spanning nearly 16 feet, this flying reptile was found in the same region as fossils from large marine animals currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.
Forensics could be used to safeguard biodiversity
A new project led by Staffordshire University and funded by Horizon Europe aims to contribute forensic intelligence to help protecting endangered species such as wolf, bear, lynx, or sturgeon from remote parts of Europe. Over the next three years, the NATURE FIRST project will bring together 12 global partners to safeguard biodiversity and protect the habitats of many animal species that are currently threatened by human activities, by developing proactive and preventive capabilities for nature conservation and law enforcement through a combination of forensic intelligence and remote sensing technologies.
Wild chimpanzees like to share cool things with others
We are all familiar with the joy derived from sharing something noteworthy with a friend or family member. Even young children develop gestures, such as pointing or holding out a hand, to direct a parent’s attention to something interesting. This behavior of “sharing for the sake of sharing” has always been seen as pretty much unique to humans, and not part of the common behavioral repertoire of other primates.
COVID-19 deaths linked to unhealthy lifestyles
In a new study from the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute, experts have identified a link between unhealthy lifestyles and COVID-19 deaths. The researchers found that a higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection was associated with obesity, sedentary behavior, diabetes, and smoking. “Tragically, the United States (US) surpassed one...
Muscle weakness could be the new smoking
Since everyone ages at different rates, two 50-year-olds, for instance, despite living the same number of years, may have different biological ages, meaning that a variety of intrinsic and extrinsic factors have caused them to age at different paces, with different levels of disease and mortality risks. Lifestyle choices, such as diet or smoking, together with illness, contribute to accelerating biological age often well beyond one’s chronological age. Now, a team of researchers from the University of Michigan has found for the first time that muscle weakness marked by grip strength – a proxy for overall strength capacity – is associated with accelerated biological age.
