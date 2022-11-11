Since everyone ages at different rates, two 50-year-olds, for instance, despite living the same number of years, may have different biological ages, meaning that a variety of intrinsic and extrinsic factors have caused them to age at different paces, with different levels of disease and mortality risks. Lifestyle choices, such as diet or smoking, together with illness, contribute to accelerating biological age often well beyond one’s chronological age. Now, a team of researchers from the University of Michigan has found for the first time that muscle weakness marked by grip strength – a proxy for overall strength capacity – is associated with accelerated biological age.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO