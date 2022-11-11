Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 ad has leaked online: These are the top deals
Walmart is giving shoppers a sneak peak at the deals ahead of its first “Black Friday Deal for Days 2022” sale. The retail giant has leaked its Black Friday ad online with all the price drops it will release on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET online. In-store deals will start on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time.
ZDNet
Miss Prime Day? See the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon right now
Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
ZDNet
When is Black Friday 2022? Plus where to find the best deals right now
The holiday season and sales events are fast approaching. Black Friday deals are already available at major retailers throughout the US. You can pick up excellent savings as soon as today, and ZDNET experts have scoured the market to find actual deals worth buying -- so you can save valuable time and money. Here is everything you need to know about Black Friday, including where to find the best deals by retailer and category. We'll continue to update our recommendations as new deals become available.
ZDNet
These Black Friday VPN deals are some of the lowest prices we've seen
A VPN is an essential tool for maintaining privacy and security online. And they are also useful for simpler tasks, like unlocking geo-restricted content or peer-to-peer file sharing. I love finding a good deal, but when it comes to VPNs that can be tricky. The prices for VPNs are rarely...
ZDNet
Black Friday monitor deal: 34-inch Samsung ultrawide display drops to $230
Monitors are one of those components that you can spend as much, or as little on as you want. While you generally get what you pay for, you should be paying for the right features, specs, and size for your specific needs. Are you an ultra-focused at-home worker that needs maximum screen real estate for complex projects? Maybe you just want a big, beautiful display for gaming, or media consumption.
ZDNet
Black Friday robot vacuum deals: The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ is nearly 50% off
This is the time of year when household budgets are stretched thin planning out holiday celebrations and gift giving. It's also the time of year when the deals really start to heat up as retailers fight for your hard earned dollars. As you attempt to wade through the sea of...
ZDNet
Black Friday storage deals: Early sales on flash drives, SSDs, and more
November is here, marking the run up to the Holiday season and Black Friday, which has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year. This year Black Friday is on Friday 25th November but many retailers and product manufacturers are starting their Black Friday sales early, with significant savings available if you look in the right places.
ZDNet
Black Friday tablet deals: Top early sales on iPad, Fire tablets, and more
Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.
ZDNet
Black Friday fitness deals: Lululemon's smart mirror is 47% off right now
As temperatures drop this winter, many of us prefer to exercise indoors, but you don't need to worry about losing fitness progress this holiday season. There are plenty of great fitness devices that can reinvigorate your home gym routine (and help you stay excited about it). Fitness equipment can get...
ZDNet
Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming monitors and PCs, earbuds, and more
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Newegg already has loads of deals up on its site. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to gaming PCs.
ZDNet
Eufy robot vacuum is on sale for 60% off at Walmart
The holiday season is the perfect time to invest in smart home technology, and early Black Friday sales are on the horizon. Robot vacuums are relatively new, but price points continue to drop every year -- making them affordable for the average household. We've found a robot vacuum deal ahead of Black Friday for the Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro. Normally priced at $299, Walmart has discounted the product by $180, so you only pay $119.
ZDNet
Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
ZDNet
What are the best fireplace TV stands and do they use a lot of electricity?
There's nothing like cozying up by a fireplace and watching a movie on a cold winter's night. But not everyone has the luxury of having a fireplace in their home. Modern technology has now made it possible to have realistic-looking fireplaces that not only give off heat but also provide storage and a place to hold your TV.
ZDNet
What is an under-desk walking treadmill and which are the best?
During the pandemic, we all spent a lot of time at home. Suddenly, not only did we rest at home, but we also worked and worked out at home. It became difficult to stay fit when gyms and fitness centers were closed. But then came under-desk walking treadmills. Suddenly, you...
ZDNet
The best holiday tech gifts for everyone on your nice list
If you're a "shop early" kind of person, you know that now's the time to find the perfect gift for your beloved family member or friend. Tech is only becoming more and more integrated in our lives, and for the tech enthusiast gift recipient, a new gadget can be a great option this holiday season.
ZDNet
Robot vacuum sale: you can now buy a eufy for just $120
The holiday season and events including Black Friday are perfect opportunities to invest in smart home technology. Robot vacuums are relatively new, but every year, price points continue to drop -- making them affordable to the average household. A deal we've found on a robot vacuum ahead of Black Friday is for the eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro.
ZDNet
Watch from anywhere bundle: Wemax Go projector, screen drops to $199
Screen projectors can be a great alternative to TV displays and laptops for watching movies or bringing games to a big screen. Thanks to technological improvements over the years, we can now have them in our homes, and for a relatively cheap price. Ahead of the Black Friday sales event,...
ZDNet
Can this 3-in-1 travel wireless charger replace the Apple MagSafe Duo?
Apple's MagSafe Duo folding wireless charger is nice. Very nice. But it's also expensive and designed specifically for Apple users. How about a folding wireless charger for the rest of us?. One that doesn't cost the earth and can even charge three devices simultaneously. Here's a decent-quality GMCell three-in-one wireless...
ZDNet
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) review: Primed for Amazon superfans
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) For years, the Fire HD 8 Plus has been one of Amazon's best-selling tablets, and I'm not surprised. It has a useful 8-inch display and just enough storage (32GB) and RAM (3GB) for apps and games, and even the latest model is relatively affordable at $120.
ZDNet
Bring the theater to you with our favorite 4K home theater projectors
A home theater projector does more than just play a film. It can transform an entire space, suddenly bringing the movie theater home to you. You can finally play movies just as the directors and actors intended in a wall-to-wall screening that puts you right in the action. Today, you...
Comments / 0