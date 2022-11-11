ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

RadarOnline

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson File Restraining Order Against Woman 'Under The Delusion She's Married' To Coldplay Singer

Chris Martin and his longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, have filed a restraining order against a "delusional" woman they say believes she's "married" to the Coldplay frontman and lives at his residence, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to the legal documents, the notoriously private couple claimed they are fearful for their safety after the female's alleged harassment moved offline and to their doorstep. “Mr. Christopher Martin seeks a civil restraining order against (the woman) to cease the continuous and incredibly distressing harassment from which he currently suffers. He is horrified and fearful that (the woman) is under the delusion that she...
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie Pitt, 14, Rocks Baggy Jeans & Converse On Grocery Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina: Photo

Angelina Jolie, 47, and her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, had a fun shopping day over the weekend. The actress and the teen, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, got some groceries as they showed off casual yet stylish outfits. The doting mom wore a gray top and matching sweatpants under a long black coat and black platform sandals as her look-alike wore a gray sweatshirt, light jeans, and black sneakers.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

How Rob Kardashian and Family Are Honoring Dream on Her 6th Birthday

Watch: Rob Kardashian's Sweet Message to Daughter Dream on Her 6th B-Day A Kardashian-Jenner birthday is a always a dream come true. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10, and several members of the famous family took to social media to send well wishes to the birthday girl.
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Started a Shocking & Unexpected Friendship With This A-List Actor Weeks Before Her Death

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now we’ve seen some rather unexpected A-list best friends (and even more unexpected couples no one thought would happen), but this newly reported friendship is one of the most surprising we’ve ever heard about. It’s not just with one A-lister, but it’s an A-lister and a member of the British Royal Family. It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II had friends in so many high places, and apparently, Hollywood is no different. Any guesses? Trust us, you won’t get it. In...
Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
