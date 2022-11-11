Read full article on original website
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson File Restraining Order Against Woman 'Under The Delusion She's Married' To Coldplay Singer
Chris Martin and his longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, have filed a restraining order against a "delusional" woman they say believes she's "married" to the Coldplay frontman and lives at his residence, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to the legal documents, the notoriously private couple claimed they are fearful for their safety after the female's alleged harassment moved offline and to their doorstep. “Mr. Christopher Martin seeks a civil restraining order against (the woman) to cease the continuous and incredibly distressing harassment from which he currently suffers. He is horrified and fearful that (the woman) is under the delusion that she...
Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis
Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Husband Brad Falchuk Feels About Her ‘Conscious Uncoupling’ Friendship With Ex Brad Pitt
No drama here! Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how husband Brad Falchuk feels about her decades-long friendship with Brad Pitt — and if he appreciates her ability to stay close with an ex. “Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether...
Charlie Sheen And His Brothers Don’t Share A Last Name, But Which Is The Stage Name?
Martin Sheen is the patriarch of a distinguished acting dynasty. Sheen starred in the politically-themed TV series The West Wing (1999-2006), as well as films such as The Subject Was Roses (1968), Badlands (1973), Apocalypse Now (1979), and The Departed (2006). His children have all managed to forge careers of...
Prince Harry branded ‘pathetic’ after calling his tell-all book Spare in a dig over his lower Royal position
PRINCE Harry’s book title Spare has been slammed as a “pathetic” dig at the Royal Family. It refers to him as the “spare” to heir brother William. An expert said: “It is a bit pathetic that he hasn’t moved on.”. Commentators say it...
Vivienne Jolie Pitt, 14, Rocks Baggy Jeans & Converse On Grocery Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina: Photo
Angelina Jolie, 47, and her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, had a fun shopping day over the weekend. The actress and the teen, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, got some groceries as they showed off casual yet stylish outfits. The doting mom wore a gray top and matching sweatpants under a long black coat and black platform sandals as her look-alike wore a gray sweatshirt, light jeans, and black sneakers.
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
Heidi Klum’s daughter says mom shut down her first modeling offer
Leni Klum, daughter of legendary model Heidi Klum, recently discussed her own burgeoning modeling career and how it might have even started sooner if it weren’t for her own mom having her pump the brakes.
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show
Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
How Rob Kardashian and Family Are Honoring Dream on Her 6th Birthday
Watch: Rob Kardashian's Sweet Message to Daughter Dream on Her 6th B-Day A Kardashian-Jenner birthday is a always a dream come true. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10, and several members of the famous family took to social media to send well wishes to the birthday girl.
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Started a Shocking & Unexpected Friendship With This A-List Actor Weeks Before Her Death
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now we’ve seen some rather unexpected A-list best friends (and even more unexpected couples no one thought would happen), but this newly reported friendship is one of the most surprising we’ve ever heard about. It’s not just with one A-lister, but it’s an A-lister and a member of the British Royal Family. It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II had friends in so many high places, and apparently, Hollywood is no different. Any guesses? Trust us, you won’t get it. In...
Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series
The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Wanted To Quit Walk The Line, The Movie She Won An Oscar For
Witherspoon's Oscar winning role made for one of the actress' most terrifying experiences on set.
'The Ship Has Sailed': Jennifer Aniston Reveals She's Over The Idea Of Children After Failed IVF
Actress Jennifer Aniston revealed she attempted to get pregnant through IVF, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," Aniston said in a recent interview that addressed the decades-long pregnancy rumors. The Hollywood star also squashed speculation that...
