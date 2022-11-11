Rimac Automobili, the Croatian automotive company that is barely a decade old, has taken the EV crown, at least when it comes to hitting insanely fast speeds. The company announced its milestone achievement on November 15, revealing that its sleek Rimac Nevera electric hypercar set a new record by hitting a top speed of 258 miles per hour, officially making it the fastest production EV in the world. Boasting about the vehicle on its website, Rimac says, "Like the mighty storm system from which it takes its name, Nevera is a force like no other." The company has the numbers to back up that claim.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO