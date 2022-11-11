Bears-Lions Preview
On Episode 53, Kevin Powell is joined by Matt Verderame from FanSided. They talk about the development of Justin Fields, preview the Bears-Lions matchup, and discuss the Packers’ struggles.Follow Kevin Powell on Twitter: Follow @kpowell720 Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
