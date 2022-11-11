ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears-Lions Preview

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

On Episode 53, Kevin Powell is joined by Matt Verderame from FanSided. They talk about the development of Justin Fields, preview the Bears-Lions matchup, and discuss the Packers’ struggles.

