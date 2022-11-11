ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is an Important "Angel Number" Date

By Diana Logan
 4 days ago

Take advantage of the alignment while it lasts!

Have you ever noticed repeating numbers? These can take the form of seeing pairs or even more of the same digit in a row. These numbers could appear on clocks, on receipts, license places…or even the calendar. It seems like a magical coincidence, and it is. According to numerologists, repeating numbers are called “ angel numbers .” Angel numbers are viewed as signals from your guardian angels. But when they appear in a universal fashion, such as on a calendar date, it signals that these days in particular is capable of massive spiritual energy.

To take a look at what the specific magic of the date 11/11/22 brings, read on.

According to numerology, 1111 is one of the most powerful angel number combinations. Called “The Angel of Truth” it’s a number that brings high vibrational energy, manifestation, completion, and spiritual awakening.

Similarly 1122 is a completely different angel number symbolizing new opportunities. The combination of these angel numbers today is said to open portal between our world and the spirit world to boost your manifestation abilities.

The full date of 11/11/22 is especially fraught with meaning because 11+ 11=22. These symmetries remain particularly meaningful for numerologists.

If you want to make a wish, start w anew project, or shoot your shot, today might be the luckiest day to do it, according to numerological principles. Alternately, you can use this day to reflect on what it is you really want and pray for a resolution to any troubles.

